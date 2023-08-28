Boss of Kerrygold maker Ornua to step down for job at US firm

John Jordan, the chief executive of Kerrygold maker Ornua, is to step down to take up a new job at a US private equity company, after 30 years with the Irish dairy giant.

He will take up the role of chief operating officer at the unnamed firm, Ornua said in a statement Monday.

Donal Buggy, Ornua’s chief financial officer, has been appointed interim chief executive.

The process of selecting a new chief executive is to begin immediately, Ornua said, with Mr Jordan working “with the board and Donal to ensure a smooth and efficient transition”.

Mr Jordan has been CEO since 2018, presiding over Ireland’s largest dairy co-operative at a time when its flagship Kerrygold grew into a billion-dollar food brand.

He also helped steer the business through punitive tariffs levied by the Trump administration on Irish dairy exports, which got caught up in an EU-US trade war over airline subsidies, costing Ornua at least €50m.

Mr Jordan, who has worked in Ornua for three decades, said it was a “huge honour” to have been its CEO.

“I am so proud of the positive impact that Ornua creates for its co-op shareholders and in turn for the 14,000 Irish dairy farming families that supply them and enable Ornua to create world-class premium products for our customers globally.

“I am confident that Ornua will go from strength to strength. We have great brands and a brilliant team.”

Before becoming group chief executive, he was CEO of Ornua Foods Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, where helped to grow the firm’s consumer sales portfolio.

At one time he was CEO of DPI Speciality Foods, based in California, a division of Ornua and the third-largest specialty food distributor in the US.

He has also held a variety of senior commercial roles within the organisation in Dublin and within international subsidiaries.

“John has given a huge part of his professional life to Ornua, as he joined us approximately 30 years ago,” said Ornua chair Aidan O’Driscoll.

“It has been a privilege to work with him, and on behalf of the board, the executive and the rest of the Ornua team, I want to thank John for all his efforts and wish him the very best for the future.

“I am very pleased that we are in a position to appoint someone of the quality of Donal Buggy as interim CEO. The board and I are very confident in his ability to lead Ornua ably during the coming period.”