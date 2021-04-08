Borrowing trend improves but businesses still slow to take ondebt

Central Bank says interest rates were well above the European average, too, with smaller borrowers paying as much as 2.5 times euro area peers

Lending to businesses continued to recover in February, but overall volumes were still lower than February 2020, according to new statistics from the Central Bank.

Irish non-financial companies took out €1.21bn in new loans during the month, a drop of 11pc year on year but a smaller decrease than was recorded in January. In the last 12 months, only November showed an increase over the prior year.

There was an annual increase in loans of less than €250,000, suggesting smaller businesses were willing to take on debt in advance of an expected economic recovery, but larger-scale lending remained muted.

Small loans increased by €21m, or 12pc, to €197m for the month, while new lending in the €250,000 to €1m range hit €125m – a slight rise on the year before.

However, for new loans of over €1m, which represent the majority of new loans to businesses, decreased 17pc to €799m in February 2021 versus February 2020.

Overdrafts fell 18pc to €2.755bn, reflecting a longstanding deleveraging trend.

The weighted average interest rates on new loans of up to €250,000 was 4.57pc while the equivalent eurozone rate was 1.98pc.

The biggest borrowers had access to cheaper financing but still at prices much higher than eurozone peers. The weighted average interest rate for loans of over €1m stood at 2.81pc in February, compared to 1.18pc in the eurozone.

Demand for credit from SMEs declined somewhat last year as Covid-19 disrupted business planning and financial projections for most businesses.

The Central Bank's latest SME Market Report found slightly fewer Irish small businesses applied for credit between March and October compared to the year before - 18pc vs 20pc. Elsewhere in Europe credit demand rose as businesses gathered funds to weather the pandemic.

Most Irish SMEs surveyed said they had sufficient funds and did not need to take on debt. Many reported a dislike of debt, too. The Central Bank pointed out that Irish businesses had access to abundant State funding support via lending, grants and subsidies.

The rejection rate for loan applications was 15pc, unchanged from 2019, suggesting that availability of credit was not a factor in the number of businesses willing to borrow.

