Bord Gáis to add 300 staff over next five years

Bord Gáis has announced plans to triple its services workforce over the next five years.

The energy provider will recruit 300 new staff, including 70 apprentices.

Applications for the company’s paid apprenticeship programme are now open, with Bord Gáis planning to recruit twenty apprentices by the end of this year.

Apprentices who complete the programme, which is run in conjunction with Solas, will become certified plumbers (Level 6 craft certificate).

Bord Gáis is also planning to expand its home services business by a further 230 positions over the next five years.

These open positions will include roles for electricians, gas service engineers, plumbers, surveyors and project managers.

The energy provider will also recruit for a number of field and customer support roles.

Bord Gáis also plans to develop an additional academy to develop smart energy experts in the coming years.

This specialised programme would focus on the installation and maintenance of carbon-efficient technologies, including electric vehicle charging points and heat pumps.

"At Bord Gáis Energy we recognise that to build a more sustainable future, we need the best team,” director of services and solutions Teresa Purtill said.

“That is why we plan to triple our workforce and open a bespoke Bord Gáis Energy Academy over the next five years. We want to lead the energy transition in this country by providing net zero solutions to decarbonise Ireland’s energy system and customers’ homes and businesses.”