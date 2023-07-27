Bord Gáis reports €30m loss for first half of year

Bord Gáis Energy has reported an operating loss of €30m for the first half of the year.

This is down from a €40m profit in the corresponding period in 2022.

The energy provider, which is owned by UK group Centrica, attributed the loss to pricing pressure in the retail supply market.

"The retail side of our business continued to be challenged in the first six months of the year,” managing director Dave Kirwan said.

"The benefit of being an integrated energy company means that the performance of our infrastructure and trading sides partially offset the retail losses,” he added.

Bord Gáis said that its energy support fund had now provided €2m to vulnerable customers.

The energy provider has 514,000 customers in Ireland.

It has also commenced construction on two 100 megawatt gas peaking plants in Athlone and Dublin.

These hydrogen ready plants represent a €300m investment from the group.

Bord Gáis owner Centrica announced today that it is set to increase its interim dividend by 33pc as it reported an operating profit of £2.1bn.

This was up from £1.3bn reported in the same period last year.

The group's shareback buyback programme will also be extended by £450, the group said today.

Centrica’s UK energy retail supply business, British Gas Energy, saw operating profit skyrocket to £969m, up from £98m reported in 2022.

"The increase was mainly due to one-off factors relating to the default standard variable tariff cap which we would not expect in a normal reporting period," Centrica said today.