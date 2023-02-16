Bord Gáis owner boosts shareholder returns as profit jumps to record

Centrica Plc, the owner of Bord Gáis, is boosting shareholder returns after posting a record profit last year, joining Shell Plc and BP Plc reaping the rewards of soaring energy prices.

The company plans to expand its share buyback program by adding £300m (€338m) on top of a plan launched late last year, Centrica said in its earnings statement Thursday.

It will also pay pay 3 pence in dividends for 2022 after reinstating payouts last summer following a Covid-related pause.

In the annual results, Centrica reported that Bord Gáis Energy’s retail energy supply was loss making last year.

Overall adjusted operating profit for Bord Gáis stood at £31m (€35m), up 11pc from 2021 due to a good wholesale trading performance and strong availability from Whitegate Power Station in Cork.

According to the energy supplier, the company absorbed over €60m in energy market costs in a time of “extreme volatility”.

The UK's biggest power and gas supplier joined peers across Europe to benefit from the energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Profit surged across its divisions that include everything from trading to North Sea natural gas production and a stake in British nuclear reactors.

It comes after the former State owned Bord Gáis hiked its prices twice last year for its 526,000 customers in Ireland, blaming higher wholesale prices and the war in Ukraine.

Bord Gáis also hiked standing charges last year taking the annual electricity charge to close to €300 before any power is used, a move heavily criticised by consumer advocates.

The jump in earnings puts a target on Centrica's back as the vast financial gains coincide with a cost-of-living crisis in the UK and Ireland.

Wholesale gas prices have eased about 80pc from last summer's peak, but it will take months before households benefit from the slump.

Centrica's adjusted operating profit more than tripled to £3.3bn (€3.72bn) in 2022. Earnings per share soared more than eight-fold to record 34.9 pence, exceeding the company's guidance made last month.

Centrica is the largest electricity and gas supplier to British households, serving more than 10 million customers.

It bought the Bord Gáis Energy business here in 2014 in a sale of State assets sparked by the financial crisis and terms of the subsequent EU/IMF bailout.