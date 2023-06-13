Bord Gáis Energy owner warns UK lacks gas storage capacity

Bord Gáis Energry (BGE) owner Centrica has warned that Britain's energy security is at risk without more capacity to store natural gas for covering peak demand.

While a partial reopening in October of the UK's largest gas storage, Rough, boosted the country's capacity to stockpile fuel, it is not enough, Centrica CEO Chris O'Shea said on Tuesday. Centrica owns the storage facility.

More than 70pc of Irish gas needs are met from the UK via pipelines under the Irish Sea with the rest coming from the Corrib Field off the west coast.

"We increased the UK's gas storage capacity by 50pc – this is no small achievement," Chris O’Shea said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"But this increase means that the UK now has nine days of peak winter demand in storage capacity, which is by far the lowest in Europe and is nowhere near enough to make our energy system resilient."

Centrica, which reopened Rough at about a fifth of its former capacity late last year, sought consumer-funded minimum revenue guarantees to assist its longer-term investments in the facility.

The company says that curbed storage capacities, just a fraction of Germany's approximate 89 days of peak demand, highlight Britain's vulnerability to prolonged cold snaps or supply disruptions. But negotiations with the UK government have not progressed.

Centrica ultimately plans to transform Rough into a major hydrogen storage facility, but gas will remain important for the market for years to come as a "transition fuel," Mr O'Shea said.

Centrica's teams are looking at ways to add more storage capacity for the forthcoming heating season, but the company needs the right regulation from the government for longer-term solutions.

No agreement has been reached with the government since Rough's reopening, but the door remains open for future discussions, Centrica Chairman Scott Wheway said at the meeting.

Centrica’s Irish unit, BGE, unveiled plans earlier this year to construct two new power plants in an investment worth over €250m.

The two plants, in Athlone and Dublin, are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The two new plants are set to provide a combined 200 megawatts of gas fired power generation, which will provide enough power for 100,000 Irish homes all year round.

The company currently has one power station in operation here which is located in Whitegate, Cork.

Additional reporting, Bloomberg