Bord Gáis Energy invests €250m in two new power plants

Bord Gáis Energy and its parent company Centrica have unveiled plans to construct two new power plants in an investment worth over €250m.

The two plants, which will be located in Athlone and Dublin, are expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The two new plants are set to provide a combined 200 megawatts of gas fired power generation, which will provide enough power for 100,000 Irish homes all year round.

The company currently has one power station in operation here which is located in Whitegate, Cork.

According to Bord Gáis, the new plants will also be flexible, allowing them to be switched on and off as required to meet demand. When completed, the plants will be able to move from a standing start to full power generation within six minutes.

Clearance works have now commenced at the Athlone site, as well as at the Profile Park location in Dublin.

Full construction and design tenders are currently in progress, the energy provider reported.

The new power plants will also be hydrogen enabled to allow the sites to run on renewable gas in the future when available.

“In addition to our existing Whitegate power station, the construction of these two new plants will help the penetration of renewables on the system while also supporting Ireland’s journey to net zero,” managing director Dave Kirwan said.

“We recognise the current difficulties facing consumers all across Ireland in relation to energy costs,” he added .

“In 2022 we will make no profit in residential energy supply and have instead sought to protect customers through absorbing some of the worst increases in energy prices, supporting the most vulnerable and investing in our customer service teams and training.”

Last week, Bord Gáis Energy owner Centrica dramatically increased its profit forecast.

It reported that its full-year earnings for 2022 will soar almost eightfold compared to 2021 due to “good” asset and volumes from its infrastructure assets, which include its shared ownership of nuclear plants in the UK, as well as its gas fields.