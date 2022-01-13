Bord Bia warns food exporters over UK customs ‘disruption’ in July

Irish food and drinks exporters have been warned to prepare for “disruption” this July when new UK customs checks come into force.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said the agency is still “committed” to the UK market, which has shrunk in importance as exporters turn more attention to the EU.

“There will be disruption,” Ms McCarthy told the Irish Independent. “We are getting ready for that disruption. We won’t be chasing uneconomical business. But we will be chasing the business that is available there.

“There will be extra costs and, obviously, it will be up to every business to decide is it economical.”

Pizzas, ready meals and processed meats will be most vulnerable to the effects of the new controls, as they are highly dependent on the UK market.

According to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects report, published yesterday, 68pc of “prepared consumer foods” went to the UK last year, a 6pc increase on pre-Brexit levels.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of the Irish SME Association, said there was “no question” that new physical and paperwork checks on Irish goods at the UK border, due to come into force in July, will have an impact on smaller producers.

“The SMEs are grossly more dependent on the UK than the larger businesses are,” he said.

“It is not as simple as saying, ‘send your sausages to France or Germany’ instead.”

Bord Bia’s report shows the share of Irish food and drinks exports destined for the UK has fallen from 37pc of total exports in 2016 to 33pc in 2021.

The EU is now Ireland’s single largest export market for food and drinks, although the UK is by far the main market for horticulture, such as cereals and mushrooms, receiving 95pc of all exports.

Overall, Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports rose 4pc in value to a record €13.5bn last year, recovering after a pandemic-induced fall in 2020.

Whiskey, mushroom and beef exports saw particularly high growth in 2021.

Exports are still dominated by dairy sales, which were worth more than €5bn last year, although growth in value was flat.

Meat and livestock sales grew 4pc in value to €3.5bn, while prepared consumer foods were up 3pc to €2.5bn.

The US market saw a significant post-Covid bounce back last year, with export values up 22pc to €1.3bn.

The value of exports to the UK was €4.4bn last year, a slight decline on 2020, while the EU was the largest single export destination for Irish food and drinks, valued at €4.5bn.

Exports to Africa grew by 12pc to €918m in 2021 and exports to south-east Asia were up 20pc to over €500m.

The agency is looking to boost dairy, meat, and livestock exports by 11pc over the next three years, and increase exports of prepared consumer food by 14pc in value.

Prices will drive growth, Ms McCarthy said, as exporters seek to recoup costs and position themselves as premium products.