Bord Bia warns food exporters over UK customs ‘disruption’ in July

Food, drink and horticulture exports hit record high of €13.5bn last year 

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy.

Sarah Collins

Irish food and drinks exporters have been warned to prepare for “disruption” this July when new UK customs checks come into force.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said the agency is still “committed” to the UK market, which has shrunk in importance as exporters turn more attention to the EU.

