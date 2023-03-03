Booming growth figures mask signs of domestic slow down last year

Overall growth figures for the Irish economy masked a drop in modified domestic demand at the end of 2022.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) confirm Ireland’s status as the Euro Area’s best performer with gross domestic product (GDP) growing 12pc in 2022 , largely driven by multinationals.

Stripping out the activities of multinationals gross national product (GNP) rose 6.7pc last year – in line with the rise in personal spending.

However, the figures from the fourth quarter of 2022 show modified domestic demand, an economic measures specifically developed to track the ‘real’ economy in Ireland actually decreased throughout the second half of last year.

Modified domestic demand increased by 8.2pc in 2022 but that would have been higher but for a 1.3pc drop in the last three months of the year that followed a 1.1pc decline between June and the end of September. While households kept spending the numbers show a big drop in investment in the period – which tallies with evidence from elsewhere of a slow down in construction starts at the end of the year.

Even the overall growth in the economy was heavily skewed to the earlier part of the year before surging energy costs started to bite on households and businesses, the data shows.

Commenting in the data CSO Assistant Director General with responsibility for Economic Statistics, Jennifer Banim, said: “The impacts of the conflict in Ukraine, the rise in inflation, and the continued unwinding of the COVID-19-related restrictions varied across the sectors of the economy in 2022 and today’s results show the overall annual impact and the underlying quarterly variations.”

The combination of inflation that pushed up prices and record job numbers means personal spending rebounded to a near record €111.4bn in 2022 and accounted for 23.5pc of the size of the economy.