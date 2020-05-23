Bookmakers will reopen on June 29 in third phase of Covid-19 roadmap

'Our members are working to ensure robust safety protocols and procedures are in place to adequately protect staff and customers," said Sharon Byrne, chief executive of the IBA.'

Irish bookmakers have agreed to reopen their shops on June 29, which will be the third phase of the Government's roadmap to easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The agreement was reached by the members of the Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) late last week. The organisation represents all large betting chains in Ireland and most small bookmakers in the country.

Small retail outlets can reopen with a small number of staff in Phase Two in early June on the basis that the retailer can control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time. But the IBA is postponing opening to the next phase.

Some 755 shops across Ireland will reopen on June 29, allowing more than 6,000 retail and support staff to return to work.

The Irish retail betting industry closed its shops on March 16, as part of the national effort to help stop the spread of Covid-19. The decision on reopening was made during an online meeting of IBA members.

"The top priority for our members is the health of their colleagues and customers. Our members are working to ensure robust safety protocols and procedures are in place to adequately protect staff and customers," said Sharon Byrne, chief executive of the IBA.

"Over the next number of weeks, we expect the public will have adjusted to the phased reopening of retail outlets in general."

She said social distancing would probably be the most challenging issue for businesses.

"All our members will adhere to the detailed guidelines given to them by the IBA and by Government," said Byrne.

"We are developing comprehensive procedures to guide our members in preparing their shops for reopening. We will also have an online training portal for retail staff, which is guided by the Government's Return to Work Safely protocol."

She added that the economic outlook post Covid-19 is uncertain for all businesses including betting shops, which provide over 6,000 jobs and contribute over €85m in taxes each year.

Sunday Indo Business