Bonuses boost top bosses' pay to more than €1m

Annual pay and benefits were close to or above €1m for 22 of the 26 chief executives of Irish companies - with cash bonuses, share options and pension contributions making up a greater share of income than basic salary for most.

Annual pay and benefits were close to or above €1m for 22 of the 26 chief executives of Irish companies - with cash bonuses, share options and pension contributions making up a greater share of income than basic salary for most.

CRH's Albert Manifold is the country's best-paid boss, with an €8.23m pay package that would take an ordinary worker 212 years to earn, according to research by the trade union movement.

DCC's Donal Murphy was second highest, earning €4.95m in 2018, followed by Tony Smurfit at Smurfit Kappa (€3.37m) and recently resigned Tullow Oil CEO Paul McDade (€3.12m).

The figures were compiled by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) based on the 2018 accounts of 20 of the biggest companies listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and six Irish companies listed in London.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In