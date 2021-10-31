Bono-backed biotech firm Nuritas identifies material uncertainty

Nuritas, an Irish biotech company that uses artificial intelligence to identify supplements and new drugs, has indicated an uncertainty over its ability to estimate its financial position, the results of operations and its future cash flows.

In the biotech company’s most recent results for 2020, Nuritas said the board had assessed its cash flow forecasts for the next 12 months, having taken into account the “current broad political and economic uncertainty” and the potential effect of Covid-19.

Nuritas – which was founded by Dr Nora Khaldi in 2014 and received backing from U2’s Bono and The Edge in 2016 – said in the accounts that the company had completed the first phase of a financing round, which remained open. It anticipated that it would receive further equity investment “in the coming months”, but that had not been secured. It also said it was in “late-stage negotiations” with several commercial partners, and expected those would be completed in 2021.

Due to the uncertainty of the outcome of the current events, Nuritas said in the accounts it “cannot accurately estimate the company’s financial position, results of operations or cash flows in the future”. The directors recognised the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on Nuritas’ ability to continue as a going concern.

Despite this, the directors of Nuritas said they were “confident” the company could manage the risks posed to the business by Covid-19 given its financial resources and strong relationships with investors and customers. They concluded Nuritas had adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, with the “going concern” basis appropriate for the financial statements.

The accounts for 2020 show Nuritas had retained losses of just over €18.1m by the end of last December. This compared to retained losses of over €12.5m by the end of the previous year.

Nuritas also had net current liabilities of nearly €416,000 in 2020 compared to net current assets of over €3.6m the previous year. It employed a monthly average of 44 people during 2020.

In response to the Sunday Independent, Nuritas said it doesn’t comment on its financial information. However, it added 2021 had proven to be a “landmark year” for the company, having expanded its portfolio of peptide ingredients and closed global deals, such as one with Japan’s Sumitomo.