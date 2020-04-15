Bondholders of Digicel have indicated overwhelming acceptance for a deal that would see up to $1.7bn (€1.6bn) of the company's debt written off while Denis O'Brien retains full control of the telecoms empire.

But bondholders owed $925m due to be repaid in 2023 did not accept the offer.

Digicel has said its debt pile of around $7bn is not sustainable and earlier this month proposed a deal to swap the outstanding debt for a reduced amount of new bonds. If bondholders refused, they risked triggering an even bigger crisis at the sprawling company.

Mr O'Brien has sweetened the deal somewhat. He will put $50m of his money into the business - half cash and half by way of a Digicel office block he owns in Jamaica.

By an early deadline for acceptance of April 14, bondholders owed more than $5bn indicated agreement to write off enough debt to bring the total down to about $5.4bn.

The consent solicitation process will run until April 28.

However, a cohort of bondholders owed $925m that is due to be repaid in 2023 did not accept the offer.

Under the terms on offer, those 2023 bonds would be swapped for $786m of debt due in 2027.

The early deadline for acceptance has been extended until April 28, but it now seems likely the wider deal may simply happen around the 2023 bondholders - leaving their bonds intact.

Acceptance levels among other bondholder groups were overwhelming, ranging between 86pc and 97pc.

That is far in excess of the levels of 50pc and 75pc required to carry the various classes of bondholders in a new structure.

The deal will substantially reduce Digicel's debt levels at a stroke, though Mr O'Brien will need to refinance part of the new debt structure within the next three years, or some bondholders who will be given a convertible bond under the terms of the current deal will be able to swap it for 49pc of the firm's shares.

Digicel operates across 32 markets in the Caribbean, central America and Asia-Pacific.

But it has struggled under the scale of its debt, in particular because of a mismatch between the local emerging market currencies customers pay in versus dollar-denominated debt servicing costs. The debt deal marks the second time in two years that the telecoms group has had to negotiate with its lenders.

Digicel spent much of the second half of 2018 in talks that eventually saw bondholders owed $3bn agree to swap their paper for debt falling due much later.

This time around, the process has been far swifter, with agreement from most bondholders secured within a matter of weeks.

