Bond deal to test investor interest

The Irish Government is planning to borrow €1bn to €1.25bn from the bond market on Thursday, testing borrowing costs ahead of next week’s European Central Bank decisions.

While the exchequer is running a large surplus the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said it will borrow €7bn to €11bn over the course of this year to refinance outstanding debt and also help maintain a borrower profile on the financial markets.

So far this year the agency has already raised €4.75bn in two bond issues. A third deal in June was long scheduled and will bring the agency close to the full year target.

The NTMA borrowed €7bn in the first nine months of 2022 then opted to sit out the market until the New Year.

The agency said it expects to borrow €1.25bn in a mix of 10 year (due 2033) and almost 20 year (due 2050) bonds on Thursday, testing investor appetite at a time of rising interest rates but in the wake of a series of positive updates from ratings agencies including Standard & Poors, Moodys and DBRS..

In a note to clients Cantor Fitzgerald bond market analyst Roderick McAuliffe noted the overall strength of the public finances and said he anticipates significant client interest on Thursday in the bonds due in 2033, which are being added to for the first time in two year and where there has been interest on secondary markets.

The NTMA, headed by CEO Frank O'Connor, most recently issued a tranche of bonds due in 2050 last September.

Meanwhile, the euro weakened and German bonds gained on Tuesday, pushing down borrowing costs, after the ECB said consumer inflation expectations had eased significantly in April, an indication of softer wage pressure.

That’s likely to factor next week as the ECB board holds its June interest rate setting meeting. The board is expected to continue raising interest rates, but the pace and longevity of hikes depends on key inflation data.