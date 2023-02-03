Bank of Ireland and KBC have confirmed the close of a landmark deal that will see the bulk of the Belgian group’s Irish assets transferred to its former rival bank here.

The sale of the bulk of KBC Bank Ireland mortgages, personal loans and other assets along with a transfer of other accounts involves around 150,000 customers.

Bank of Ireland CEO, Myles O’Grady, said the transfer of products will happen over the coming weeks/

“I welcome KBC Ireland’s c.150,000 customers to Bank of Ireland,” he said.

"Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in all financial decisions, big and small, in the years ahead.”

The acquisition includes loans with a projected total value of €7.8bn as well as taking on €1.8bn.

The loans are mostly €7.6bn of performing mortgages with around €100m each of SME and consumer loans and €100m of non performing loans.

Bank of Ireland, which has already begun writing to the former KBC Bank customers alerting them to the need to change direct debit details for loan repayments says a comprehensive communications programme with all new customers is ongoing.

The decision by KBC Group to exit the Irish market followed UK lender NatWest’s decision in 2020 to put its Ulster Bank business here up for sale or wind down.

The agreement with Bank of Ireland was announced on the 16th of April 2021 and was followed by a legally binding agreement between the two banks the following October. NatWest meanwhile has sold its mortgage books here to Permanent TSB and AIB and its commercial lending portfolio to AIB.

The Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) signed off on the terms of the KBC Bank sale in May last year, including imposing some conditions on Bank of Ireland that are aimed at ensuring competition in the mortgage market as the two foreign banks exit.

The then Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe approved the transaction in December, clearing the way for the sale to complete.

KBC Group will update investors on the financial impact of the sale when it publishes annual results for 2022 on February 9th.