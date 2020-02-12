| 1.5°C Dublin

Boeing urges dismissal of Dublin lessor claim

Out of action: The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake Expand

John Mulligan

Embattled aircraft maker Boeing has urged a US court to dismiss the main thrust of a $740m-plus (€678m) claim made against it by a Dublin-based jet leasing firm due to delayed deliveries of the troubled 737 Max.

Timaero Ireland signed an agreement with Boeing in January 2014 to buy 20 Max aircraft. In 2016, Timaero converted two Boeing 737-800 orders to Max orders. The firm is owned by Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank.

Max jets have been grounded all over the world since March last year following two fatal crashes linked to one of the aircraft's software systems.