Boeing urges dismissal of Dublin lessor claim

Out of action: The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Embattled aircraft maker Boeing has urged a US court to dismiss the main thrust of a $740m-plus (€678m) claim made against it by a Dublin-based jet leasing firm due to delayed deliveries of the troubled 737 Max.

Timaero Ireland signed an agreement with Boeing in January 2014 to buy 20 Max aircraft. In 2016, Timaero converted two Boeing 737-800 orders to Max orders. The firm is owned by Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank.

Max jets have been grounded all over the world since March last year following two fatal crashes linked to one of the aircraft's software systems.

Timaero has claimed in an Illinois court that Boeing's delivery delays are in breach of the aircraft delivery schedule agreed to by the pair and are the result of "Boeing's fault and negligence in designing the aircraft with a defective flight control system that it did not properly test and analyse". It filed the lawsuit against Chicago-headquartered Boeing in December. But Boeing has already fought back at Timaero's efforts to sue it. "Timaero's 2014 order of 737 Max airplanes from Boeing is the subject of a detailed purchase agreement between the parties, and this dispute should be resolved in accordance with the terms of those agreements," it told the court. "The law does not permit a plaintiff to transform a contract claim like Timaero's into a tort case, absent specific allegations of fraudulent or intentionally wrongful conduct," it also claimed. The aircraft maker added that Timaero had claimed Boeing intentionally sold the leasing firm aircraft that it knew at the time were unsafe, with the intent to injure Timaero in its aircraft leasing business. "These allegations are both wholly implausible and fatally vague," claimed lawyers for Boeing. Lawyers for the aircraft maker have also sought to have the case transferred to Washington state, where Boeing has major manufacturing facilities.