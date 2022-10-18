Boeing delivery delays are a ‘challenge’, says Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says failure to deliver by end June would force cut in summer capacity. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

RYANAIR’S ability to gain market share from rivals in a looming economic slowdown is at risk from delays to deliveries from jet maker Boeing, according to the airline’s group chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

Mr O’Leary said yesterday that he’s concerned the US planemaker may ship only 12 or 13 of the 21 Max aircraft that Ryanair is due to get before Christmas, leaving close to 40 to be delivered by the start of the summer peak in late May.

“Boeing is a challenge,” said Mr O’Leary at a briefing in Rome.

“The only dark cloud on our horizon at the moment is, can Boeing deliver enough aircraft so we can keep growing faster in the recession?” he said.

A failure to deliver all 51 jets by the end of June would force a reduction in summer capacity growth, according to Mr O’Leary.

Ryanair has maintained that an economic slump will be good for business as cash-strapped Europeans trade down to the lowest available air fares rather than give up on traveling altogether.

Mr O’Leary plans to visit Boeing’s manufacturing centre in Seattle later this month to discuss delays the planemaker has linked to supplier issues and labour shortages.

While Boeing has yet to clear a backlog of completed but undelivered 737s after the Max was grounded following two fatal crashes, as well as a number of jets earmarked for China which were held up by a block on the model in the Asian nation, Ryanair orders are for a special high-density version of the jet.

Boeing said it values its partnership with Ryanair and is committed to supporting the Irish airline.

Following Ryanair’s annual general meeting in Dublin last month, Mr O’Leary said that he doubted Boeing would be able to make deliveries on time.

“They say they can,” he said. “We doubt their ability to deliver. We were supposed to take delivery of 21 aircraft before Christmas. Now they’re mumbling it could be 17 or 15. It’s hard to get hard data from Boeing.”

He said at the time that there were “problems” with production in Seattle, and “we want to understand those problems”.

Davy Stockbrokers – Ryanair’s own broker – predicted this month that supply chain issues might “modestly” impact Max deliveries prior to next summer.

Davy said it still expects Ryanair to carry more than 166 million passengers in the 12 months to the end of next March. That’s more than it carried in its 2019 financial year.

Davy has also predicted that Ryanair will carry 185 million passengers in the 2024 financial year an 225 million by 2026.

Production snags are also a problem for Boeing rival Airbus, which cut its full-year delivery goal after seeing plans for a ramp-up in monthly A320-series output frustrated by problems at suppliers including engine makers.

The euro-area economy is expected to shrink next year amid surging inflation and energy costs, according to economists polled by Bloomberg who a month ago still predicted growth.