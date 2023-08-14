Board of Irish software firm Glantus endorses €20m takeover bid

Glantus CEO Maurice Healy will reap about €5m from the sale

The board of Irish software firm Glantus has endorsed a takeover offer by Finland-based firm Basware in a deal that values the issued share capital of AIM-listed Glantus at £17.8m (€20.6m).

Glantus floated on the stock market in 2021, with a market capitalisation of £37m.

Shares in the firm jumped earlier in the summer when Glantus revealed that it was the subject of a takeover approach by Basware, backed by US private equity giant Accel-KKR.

Founded in 2014, Glantus is headed by chief executive Maurice Healy. He owns just over 25pc of the company and will be in line to reap almost £4.5m (€5.2m) from the stake.

Glantus customers have included aircraft maker Airbus, fruit distribution giant Dole and Flutter-owned Paddy Power.

On Monday, Glantus confirmed that the company’s board has reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash offer for the business.

Glantus shareholders will receive just over 33p per share. Glantus said the deal represents a 197pc premium to the company’s closing price on July 4. It also represents a 289pc premium to Glantus’ volume-weighted average share price of approximately 8.6p over the one-month period ending on July 4.

Glantus shares floated at £1.02 each in 2021.

The takeover deal agreed by the board gives the company a £29.5m enterprise value, which includes debt.

Mr Healy said that Glantus has developed an “enviable position” as a leading analytics and automation service provider across Ireland, the UK and the United States.

But he acknowledged that the company struggled significantly since its flotation.

“The company has faced an extraordinary challenging period since listing in 2021,” he said. “2022 was particularly difficult and Glantus was forced to restructure the business and enter into negotiations with its lender due to low levels of cash resources.”

He added: “While trading has improved in FY23 so far and Glantus is much better positioned following the restructure, the company has significant levels of debt in a higher interest rate environment and low levels of cash resources and confidence with public market investors take a significant time to rebuild.”

“These factors are all reflected in the company's current market capitalisation,” said Mr Healy.

Glantus previously noted that 2022 had been a difficult year. Its revenue declined 3pc to £10.5m, while its pre-tax loss of £5.5m compared with a £709,000 profit the year before.

“Integration issues with an acquisition and a downturn in our productivity in the US market while we transitioned our operations to Costa Rica, meant that our run-rate billing had reduced from an expected €1.5m per month to €1m per month,” it noted.

But Mr Healy has insisted that despite the challenges the firm has faced, it has “significant scope” to further expand its footprint.

“We believe [this] will be best achieved in the private arena where Glantus can benefit from the experience and capital of Basware as its partner, whilst maintaining the management and wider team which have driven the business forward to date,” according to Mr Healy.

The chief executive of Basware, Jason Kurtz, said that Glantus is an “exceptional fit” with the company’s investment strategy in terms of size, focus and business model.