BMW cars sold in Ireland will be included in safety recall of more than 300,000 vehicles
BMW has said it will widen a recall of vehicles at risk of an electrical fault to 312,000.
The manufacturer will contact owners of the affected models - BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models made between March 2007 and August 2011 - in the next three weeks, a spokesman said.
BMW have confirmed that a number of cars sold in Ireland will be included in the recall.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said last week BMW had failed to alert UK authorities to 19 cases of electrical faults in a car model involved in a fatal crash.
A BBC Watchdog Live investigation found the issue, which could cause the car to cut out, could be in a wider number of vehicles than those covered by the original recall of 36,410 cars in 2017.
A BMW spokesman said: "Now we recognise the need to widen the recall to capture a larger cohort of cars. We are widening the net as a precaution."
He added the fault could be fixed within two hours and involved replacing a plug.
