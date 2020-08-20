| 14.5°C Dublin

Blackstone and AIB in standoff over Blanchardstown SC debt

Case shows how Covid losses are shifting rapidly from retailers, through landlords and onto the banks

Talks: AIG, Morgan Stanley and AIB are owed €580m of ‘senior debt’, while Goldman Sachs is owed €150m in less well secured mezzanine debt

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre owner Blackstone is prepared to agree a consensual surrender of control of the asset if lenders including AIB don't cut it a debt deal, sources have confirmed to the Irish Independent.

Insiders say there has not been an event of default (EOD) but both sides are locked in negotiations over the future of the €950m asset amid a sharp fall in rental income, including as a result of the liquidation of Debenhams, a former anchor tenant.

The specialised news service Debtwire reported the sides were in talks on Tuesday. US insurer AIG and investment bank Morgan Stanley, alongside AIB, are owed €580m of so-called senior debt that effectively has a mortgage on the shopping centre. Goldman Sachs is owed €150m of less well secured mezzanine debt.