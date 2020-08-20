Blackstone and AIB in standoff over Blanchardstown SC debt

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre owner Blackstone is prepared to agree a consensual surrender of control of the asset if lenders including AIB don't cut it a debt deal, sources have confirmed to the Irish Independent.

Insiders say there has not been an event of default (EOD) but both sides are locked in negotiations over the future of the €950m asset amid a sharp fall in rental income, including as a result of the liquidation of Debenhams, a former anchor tenant.

The specialised news service Debtwire reported the sides were in talks on Tuesday. US insurer AIG and investment bank Morgan Stanley, alongside AIB, are owed €580m of so-called senior debt that effectively has a mortgage on the shopping centre. Goldman Sachs is owed €150m of less well secured mezzanine debt.

Sources say a standoff could last until a debt servicing payment falls due and is missed, which would trigger a hard default.

Blackstone's willingness to walk away from the shopping centre reflects its fear there may be no equity value left in the asset but also an awareness that conservative lenders like AIG and AIB will be loath to force a situation that leaves them owning a huge retail asset in the midst of a retail crisis.

Swapping debt for equity would force the lenders to write down their investments, and in this case, do so early in the downturn.

In AIB's case, taking control would also risk making the State-owned bank a lightning rod for criticism if, for example, enforcement action was taken against retailers for unpaid rents as a result of Covid.

But if lenders may be slow to take control, they'll typically want to see equity injections in such cases in return for any concessions to the borrower.

On the other hand, Blackstone has become the world's biggest property investor in significant part by being able to access hugely advantageous debt terms from lenders that reflect its track record of zero defaults by borrowers it sponsors.

Market sources say a bad outcome at Blanchardstown could have a knock-on effect on such future financing activity, even though Blackstone itself is at a legal remove from the borrower in relation to Blanchardstown's debt.

Sources say the result is a standoff with "all options are on the table", including the possibility of a consensual surrender.

In April this year, Blackstone said it had $150m of cash available in the current crisis to buy to assets from distressed owners.

Blackstone and AIB declined to comment.

Ironically, Blackstone is best known in Ireland for leading the charge of lenders who took control of Eircom in the last financial crisis under a hugely successful loan-to-own strategy for the US investor, executed through an examinership. It also bought property assets here at knock-down prices during the crisis. Buying Blanchardstown Centre was not one of those distressed deals.

Blackstone paid Stephen Vernon's Green Property €950m for the centre in 2016. That sale marked the start of Vernon's exit from commercial retail, including subsequently selling Green Reit's retail assets in 2018.

He re-invested in high-tech logistics parks in a move that anticipated the shift from bricks-and-mortar retail to online, which has been accelerated by the pandemic.

As recently as the start of this year, the owners were investing in Blanchardstown. In January, the shopping centre began a €16.5m investment to update its existing facilities, in addition to an already announced €32m expansion plan.

The shopping centre is one of the biggest in the State, with 112,000 sq m of retail space, 180 stores and anchor tenants including Marks & Spencer and Penneys, as well as restaurants and a cinema.