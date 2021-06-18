Blackrock Clinic founder facing €1.2m legal bill

A co-founder of the Blackrock Clinic, Dr Joseph Sheehan, has been hit with a legal bill of €1.2m arising from one of a number of lawsuits he took in a dispute over control of the private hospital.

The retired surgeon, who is now based in the US, was ordered to pay the costs of Blackrock Hospital Limited following a failed lawsuit against the company and firms linked to beef baron Larry Goodman in 2019.

The bill went to the Office of the Legal Costs Adjudicators and out of €1.4m in costs claimed, chief adjudicator Paul Behan allowed €1.2m.

The decision was made last July but only recently became publicly available.

It is understood the company, which owns and operates the Blackrock Clinic, has yet to take action to recoup the costs. Dr Sheehan filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Illinois in March last year.

This form of bankruptcy allows a debtor to reorganise their affairs while remaining in control of their business, subject to the oversight and jurisdiction of a court.

In a statement of financial affairs last year, he said he had liabilities of €17m. He also claimed to have personal property worth €108m, although most of this appeared to relate to a disputed shareholding in the clinic.

According to Mr Behan’s decision, Dr Sheehan did not appear in the Commercial Court for a costs hearing before Mr Justice Michael Quinn and was also absent for the subsequent adjudication hearing despite being served with the papers.

Dr Sheehan (75) co-founded the hospital in 1986 with his brother Dr James Sheehan, surgeon Maurice Neligan and Dr George Duffy. He later emigrated to the US.

The case giving rise to the legal costs was taken against Goodman companies Breccia and Irish Agricultural Developments Company, Blackrock Hospital Ltd, Dr Duffy, his wife Rosaleen Duffy, and Tullycorbett Ltd, a company which was co-owned by Dr Duffy.

He alleged that through certain transactions and conduct the defendants were party to a conspiracy to damage his economic interests.

The dispute arose in circumstances where Dr Sheehan’s 28pc shareholding in the clinic was mortgaged to Anglo Irish Bank. After Anglo went into liquidation, he sought to buy his loans for €24m.

However, the loans were ultimately sold to Breccia which also bought shares in Blackrock Hospital Ltd.

Mr Justice Quinn refused to grant declarations that Breccia was not entitled to acquire the relevant loans and granted a counterclaim by Breccia for judgment for €19m against Dr Sheehan.

Mr Goodman secured control of Blackrock Clinic last year after acquiring Dr Sheehan’s 28pc stake from a receiver. In US legal proceedings, Dr Sheehan claimed the sale of his shares was “unauthorised” as it occurred after he filed his Chapter 11 petition.

He claimed there had been a higher bid from another party.

However, an Illinois judge dismissed proceedings Dr Sheehan brought against Breccia and Irish Agricultural Developments Company, finding they had no connection with Illinois or the US sufficient to justify them having to answer his claims there.