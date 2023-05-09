Blackbee Investments liquidators to begin contacting clients with funds in Cork firm

Blackbee said it had already begun winding down the investment firm in 2020 and had reduced its assets by half

The Central Bank moved yesterday to shut down Blackbee Investments in a bid to protect client assets from the Cork firm’s deteriorating financial condition.

The regulator, which yesterday applied to the High Court to have liquidators appointed to Blackbee, said in a statement that it had “engaged extensively” with the firm but could not find a “viable alternative”.

The High Court approved the application and appointed liquidators Luke Charleton and Colin Farquharson of EY Ireland, who will be contacting Blackbee clients in the coming days to advise them of next steps.

The Central Bank said the liquidators’ first task is undertake an assessment to establish the current position of client investments.

“The Central Bank has engaged extensively with the firm for an extended period in relation to a number of concerns including inadequate corporate governance structures, deterioration of the firm’s regulatory capital and liquidity positions and a lack of suitable controls to protect client assets resulting in heightened risks to the safeguarding of client interests,” the Central Bank statement said.

“Despite extensive supervisory engagement in an effort to find a solution that protected clients’ interests, no viable alternatives were found. On this basis, it was decided that the appointment of Joint Provisional Liquidators was the most appropriate action to protect the immediate and ongoing interests of the clients of BlackBee Investments Limited.”

The Central Bank had been closely supervising Blackbee for more than two years and had placed several restrictions on the firm in that time, twice preventing it from paying shareholders dividends or other distributions.

Regulators also barred the company from taking on new clients or making payments from client asset accounts without Central Bank approval.

In March the Central Bank directed Blackbee to appoint “suitably qualified individuals” to key control and oversight roles at the firm and ordered it to submit detailed capital and liquidity plans.

Blackbee said in a statement that it its group holding company had already begun winding down the investment firm in 2020 and had reduced its assets by 50pc.

“It was intended that the remaining assets of Blackbee Investment Limited were to be re-custodied with other providers, and negotiations with two providers were brought to a mature stage in the last 6 months. Regrettably, these could not be completed,” the statement said.

“Last week, Blackbee Group Holdings informed the Central Bank that it did not believe further sale or re-custody opportunities would present themselves in the short-medium term for BlackBee Investment Limited.

“Additionally, it was becoming increasingly difficult to fill required regulatory roles as the subsidiary was in wind down, and BlackBee Investment Limited would ultimately have to revert to consultancy appointments. All of this would frustrate and delay any wind down.”

The firm said all client assets were in the custody of Citibank and that the appointment of liquidators had no impact on client assets or holdings in the firm.