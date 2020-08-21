Biz Post backer's subscriber software acquisition

The owner of Irish Central and part owner of the Business Post Media Group has paid CA$7.5m (€4.8m) for Darwin Assets, a proprietary subscription and membership management platform used by publishers.

New York-based Irish Studio, led by Liam Lynch, has emerged as an important investor in media, buying diaspora news site Irish Central from its long-time publisher Niall O'Dowd in 2016. That was followed by a deal to buy six publications from Norah Casey's Harmonia magazine publishers in 2017, including Irish Tatler Magazine.

Four of the Irish magazines were subsequently sold to Business Post Media Group under a deal that saw Irish Studio take a stake in the buyer alongside owner Enda O'Coineen.

This latest deal sees Irish Studio buy subscription software business Darwin from Canada based publishing company ZoomerMedia, a stock market-listed company which announced the details in a regulatory filing.

Following the deal, Darwin will continue to manage subscriptions for ZoomerMedia's flagship print publication Zoomer Magazine, and a membership scheme for the company's affiliated advocacy association CARP (formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons).

ZoomerMedia's products are aimed at the over 45s market in Canada.

"We're thrilled to be continuing the great work Moses [Zoomermedia founder Moses Znaimer] started," said Liam Lynch, co-chairman of Studio Media Group.

"We looked at every player in the space and Darwin's customer-centric software technology is head and shoulders above the rest in serving the needs of subscription and membership organisations. This will give our clients modern tools to develop new revenue streams and find innovative ways to grow their businesses."

Irish Independent