US-based biomedical technology company Meissner is to create 150 jobs in Co Mayo as it sets up a manufacturing facility in Castlebar.

Biomedical tech firm Meissner to create 150 jobs in Co Mayo as it moves to IDA building

The firm provides single-use filtration systems used across the pharmaceutical, bioprocessing, biologicals, microelectronics, food and beverage, industrial, and chemical industries.

Meissner's first expansion outside of the US, acquiring a building that was constructed by IDA Ireland, was first reported in the Sunday Independent last month.

The state-of-the-art 2,966 sq m facility, opened by rural affairs minister Michael Ring last February, was built as part of the IDA's €150m five-year investment programme in regional properties.

Minister Ring said today's announcement is of particular significance as Meissner has also purchased the adjacent land in order to be able to more than triple the facility’s current footprint.

"[The development] is good for Castlebar, good for Mayo and good for the Atlantic Economic Corridor region as a whole, which extends along the western seaboard from Kerry to Donegal," he said.

Meissner, which expects to be operational in early 2020, will fill the 150 positions over the next five years.

Co Mayo is already home to a number of life science companies including Allergan, Hollister, and Baxter.

