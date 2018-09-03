BioMarin expands its Cork facility with €37m investment

A LEADING drugs firm has confirmed a €40 million investment at their Cork plant with the creation of 51 new jobs.

A LEADING drugs firm has confirmed a €40 million investment at their Cork plant with the creation of 51 new jobs.

BioMarin unveiled plans to develop a new drug product filling facility at their plant at Shanbally outside Ringaskiddy in Cork.

The investment will bring to BioMarin's workforce to more than 400 people at Shanbally.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney said it was further proof of the attractive nature of Ireland for industrial investment.

BioMarin envisage that the investment will allow them cope with the global demand for treatments for rare genetic disorders impacting children.

“This announcement is an exciting development for BioMarin, a company which has thrived in the Cork biopharmaceutical cluster," he said.

"This investment will not only bring opportunities for regional employment but also positive knock-on effects for the local economy."

"It demonstrates the success of the Government’s commitment under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs to provide quality jobs in regional locations. I congratulate BioMarin on their success to date and look forward to welcoming future announcements as they continue to further develop their plant here in Cork.”

Planning for the new BioMarin facility will be lodged with Cork Co Council within weeks.

During he building phase, more than 100 construction jobs will be created.

BioMarin's Executive Vice-President, Robert Baffi said it was an exciting development for the firm.

“The introduction of fill finish capacity at Shanbally provides for fully integrated manufacturing from bulk to drug product onsite," he said.

"During our seven years of operations at Shanbally we have seen tremendous growth at the site. This expansion assures that an increasing amount of our commercial products will be manufactured at the site.”

Executive Director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley said it was further proof of the importance of Ireland's pharmaceutical, chemical and biomedical industries.

“As a global leader in the manufacturing of treatments for rare diseases, the company has quickly gone from strength to strength in Ireland," she said.

"The Shanbally operation is ideally positioned to accommodate this latest expansion due to the existing skill base and the proven track record of success in Cork over the past 7 years."

"This high value investment in Cork further consolidates Ireland’s position globally as a location of choice for biopharmaceuticals.”

Since beginning operations in Shanbally in 2011, the company has grown to more than 400 people in Ireland and more than 2,600 employees globally.

Last year ago BioMarin completed an expanded warehouse, new administration and utilities offices, a canteen and conference facilities.

Online Editors