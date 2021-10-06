Big swings in gas price signal trouble ahead as winter sets in

Gas prices violently whipsawed earlier today after Vladimir Putin confirmed that Gazprom would send more supply to Europe via Ukraine, easing growing fears of a winter shortage.

The intervention of the Russian president pulled back a week of almost uninterrupted gains in the price of natural gas, which had surged 40pc this morning.

The unprecedented volatility in the gas market had pushed futures to record highs as low stockpiles, choked supply and lack of storage capacity combined to create a menacing supply crunch just as the post-pandemic recovery increases demand.

Despite the sharp reversal in momentum, which saw prices quickly drop between 6pc and 8pc in Dutch and UK markets this afternoon, natural gas remained five times more expensive than average for this time of year.

Rocketing energy costs have already begun to pinch consumers, who have endured multiple price rises in Ireland in the last six months. There are also worries about increased inflation risk and that persistently high fuel costs could cause economic growth to slow.

The crunch comes amid warnings in Ireland about potential winter blackouts due to electricity generation and capacity constraints, which is beginning to put pressure on the Government.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last month that the Government would consider price caps on gas to protect consumers and that there would be a package of measures in the Budget to help those in fuel poverty.

Several European countries have called on the EU to take urgent action to cushion the blow of sky-high prices. The bloc's energy chief, Kadri Simson, has pledged a revision to market rules by the end of the year, saying price shocks are "hurting our citizens and in particular the most vulnerable households, weakening competitiveness and adding to inflationary pressure."

"Politicians making statements around the market are adding both strong bullish and bearish factors now," said Tom Marzec-Manser, an analyst at ICIS.

Energy suppliers in Ireland are already operating a moratorium on disconnection of vulnerable customers over the winter. They also have agreed to the voluntary Energy Engage Code, which prohibits suppliers from cutting off customers if the customer remains engaged with the company.

Industry sources said that although the volatility was unprecedented, the causes were simple, straightforward and known.

They said deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the US to Europe were being diverted to customers in Asia, where buyers are willing to pay more.

Asian spot LNG climbed to a fresh record on Wednesday, ensuring the biggest consuming region will continue to outbid Europe in the fight for supply.

Meanwhile, Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 Baltic pipeline, which will potentially double Russian gas exports to the EU, still has to clear German regulatory hurdles before being switched on.

That leaves storage tanks in Ireland and the rest of Europe well below average capacity for October, meaning a normal drawdown this winter could cause persistent shortages next year, while an especially cold winter could see supply run out in some places.

(Additional reporting, Bloomberg)