BGF leads €3m investment in Mullingar based medical device business

Kevin Kelleher, CEO of Ostoform and Leo Casey, head of BGF in Ireland

Ostoform, a specialist medical device business, has received €3m in investment.

The funding round was led by growth capital investor BGF.

Based in Mullingar, county Westmeath, Ostoform designs and manufactures medical seals for use with patients who have received a colostomy, Ileostomy or urostomy.

The company’s key product currently is the Ostoform Seal used by ostomy patients. The seal has been shown to “significantly reduce” the risk of skin complications, positively impacting patient quality of life, according to a statement from BGF.

The product is exported globally, with a particular focus on the United States, where it is being distributed by Medline.

In addition to the investment from BGF, this equity round was supported by Enterprise Ireland and existing investors including HBAN MedTech who first invested in Ostoform as the company spun out of the University of Limerick in 2018.

Ostoform is led by CEO and founder Kevin Kelleher.

Having also been awarded a grant of €2.7m via the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) earlier this year, Ostoform now has almost €6m to support its growth and development.

“This is a landmark equity raise for us which will enable us to capitalise on growing international opportunities for our existing and pipeline products,” Kevin Kelleher, CEO of Ostoform, said.

“We are delighted to have the support of BGF as we take the next steps on our journey.”

Following the transaction Mark Sykes, investor at BGF will join the board of Ostoform. Ray Cantwell and Paul Gilson will remain as non-executive chairman and non-executive director respectively.

BGF was set up in Ireland in 2017 and has invested almost €50m in Irish businesses so far. It is supported by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

BGF usually invests between €1m - €10m in businesses, with further funding available in subsequent rounds. It takes minority positions in companies.

This is the second equity investment in an Irish MedTech company by BGF this year. In February, BGF invested €6m in Vasorum, a Dublin based high-growth medical device firm, which specialises in devices used to close arterial punctures in vascular, cardiology, radiology and neuro-radiology procedures.

Meanwhile, in August BGF led a €3m investment round in Ambisense, an Irish environmental analytics business.