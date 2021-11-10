BGF invests €10.5m in Tigers Childcare

Leo Casey, head of BGF in Ireland with Karen Clince, founder and CEO of Tigers Childcare and Daniella Flynn (4)

Growth capital investor BGF has invested over €10m in Tigers Childcare, one of the country’s largest creche operators.

Founded in 2003 by Karen Clince, today Tigers Childcare operates 13 facilities in Dublin and one in London. It employs over 200 people and provides childcare services to more than 2,000 children.

The funding will be used to expand the company's business both in Ireland and the UK, both organically and through acquisitions.

In September, the company acquired Little Fairies Creche and Montessori in Tallaght and is “actively pursuing” other acquisitions in the sector.

“We are delighted with this investment from BGF which will see us continue to grow and push boundaries in the childcare space in Ireland and the UK,” Karen Clince, founder and CEO of Tigers Childcare said.

"BGF really understands our business and the importance of maintaining quality through growth. It has felt very much like a partnership from the start and they align perfectly with our culture and values," she added.

Head of BGF Ireland, Leo Casey, will join the Tigers Childcare board with Lauren Sharpe also of BGF joining as an observer. The board of Tigers Childcare is chaired by Cormac Tobin, the former CEO of healthcare group McKessons in the UK and Ireland.

This investment is the tenth by BGF in Ireland since the company began operations here in late 2017.

It brings the total value of investments by the company in Irish businesses to over €60m in those four years.

“As our 10th investment – and one of our largest to date – this is a landmark deal for BGF. Tigers is a great business led by a charismatic and inspiring founder and with a clear growth plan,” Mr Casey said.

BGF usually invests between €1m and €10m in businesses, with further funding available in subsequent rounds. It takes minority positions in growing businesses.

The company is supported by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Investee companies are from across the Irish business sectors including medtech, cybersecurity, aircraft maintenance, nursing homes and home-building.

Mazars and Beauchamps provided advice to BGF on the deal, while Deloitte and Dillon Eustace advised Tigers Childcare.