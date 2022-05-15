| 10.6°C Dublin

Beyond meat and potatoes: Buymie.ie grocery app secures €7m in new funding to feed rapid expansion plans

Buymie.ie CEO Devan Hughes. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Buymie.ie CEO Devan Hughes. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Buymie, an Irish same-day grocery delivery platform, has completed a €7m funding round. It follows on from €8m in funding the company raised in 2020. Total funding raised now stands at €18.2m.

The latest round was led by the company’s largest backers, including Grosvenor Food & AgTech (an investment arm of the Grosvenor Estate), Act Venture Capital, Sure Valley Ventures, Haatch Ventures, and HBAN (Halo Business Angel Network).

