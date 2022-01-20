Betting industry crackdown failing to stop use of credit cards to stake money

This week, I opened online betting accounts with four major gambling firms: Paddy Power, BoyleSports, Bet365 and Betway.

All four accounts were opened with my regular credit card. I did this, despite all four firms saying they do not allow betting through credit cards due to government-endorsed Irish gambling industry rules.

When I brought this to the firms’ attention, all four either denied that I could have opened an account with a credit card or ignored my media requests.

The personal deficit to my Mastercard – down €12 from separate €3 bets with each of them on Chelsea beating Brighton – is minor.

But for thousands of people in Ireland struggling with gambling addiction, this is serious.

If betting firms get around regulations they sign up to, how do Ireland’s estimated 50,000 problem gamblers kick their addiction?

Why won’t government ministers, who were made aware by this newspaper of credit card betting activity, acknowledge the problem?

And how long will it be until the companies themselves put responsible choices ahead of the extra million or two scraped out from the barrel-bottoms of vulnerable, maxed-out gamblers?

Betting through loans or credit is considered to be one of the most dangerous and pernicious forms of problem gambling.

In 2012, it ultimately led to one man, Tony O’Reilly, stealing €1.75m from An Post to fuel his gambling addiction, an episode documented in Tony 10, the book he wrote with Declan Lynch.

Because of the risk it poses, credit card gambling is severely restricted in countries such as the UK. The Government here says it wants to restrict it too, through the appointment of a gambling regulator expected next year. But for the moment, it is still straightforward to sign up and bet immediately with credit cards.

And this is happening as online gambling has risen from 26pc to 39pc of the multi-billion euro industry here, with almost half of these bets made from phones.

Of the four major betting apps we tested, BoyleSports and Bet 365 were the easiest to directly use credit cards with.

Their apps allow a choice of payment deposit sources, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Both my Apple Pay and Google Pay – which I use daily – are attached to my credit card. BoyleSports and Bet365 both accepted it with no question and I was betting in minutes.

With Paddy Power and Betway, it took an additional step to bet with a credit card: Revolut, an app used by over a million Irish people.

My Revolut account is, like my Apple Pay and Google Pay, attached to my credit card. No problem with Paddy Power or Betway. Once again, I was up and running with bets drawn from my credit card.

How much is this against the rules? It depends on how seriously we take the industry’s current self-regulatory system.

Ireland, unlike countries such as the UK, has no effective law that governs modern online gambling. Instead, we have a voluntary “Safer Gambling Code” instituted by the Irish Bookmakers Association.

Almost all of the big gambling firms have signed up to it, including to the following provision: “Operators must not accept payment for gambling directly by credit card.”

And if the betting firms break this rule?

“Unfortunately, [we] have no direct authority or powers to sanction any operator for breaches of the code,” a spokesperson for the industry body told me.

The best it can do, the spokesperson added, is to remove any offending firm’s name from the list of companies that are said to have signed up to the code.

In other words, there’s no penalty at all.

What about the government, which is promising to bring in a new gambling regulator? When I put my findings directly to the minister with responsibility for introducing the new regulator, Junior Justice Minister James Browne, I was given a general speech about plans to institute a gambling regulator.

“The [Gambling Regulatory] Authority will have the discretion based on its expertise, to quickly react to and address any issues and concerns relating to forms of payment and the risks associated with them,” said Mr Browne’s spokesperson, referring to the regulator’s prerogative in including credit card payments in its remit.

The void in proper regulation here was recently exposed in an extensive academic report comparing Ireland’s gambling experience in an international context.

“There are 101 different ways in which these companies can break the rules,” says Prof John O’Brennan, who co-authored the ‘Gambling Trends, Harms and Responses’ study with Maynooth professor Aphra Kerr and DCU researcher Lucía Vázquez Mendoza.

”The outsourcing of licensing responsibility [to an industry body with no enforcement powers] is reflective of an Irish regulatory system that is largely an ‘analogue’ one operating in a new digital age”.

This is the case, the report adds, just as “online betting has become the fastest-growing type of gambling… The gamblification of sport has become a major issue in many countries and has resulted in significant numbers of young males experiencing problem gambling in Ireland and around the world,”

What of the betting firms’ own reactions? In these pages last week, I outlined how another betting app, LiveScore Bet, had not allowed me to quit my account, despite multiple attempts and requests. When made aware of it, LiveScore Bet acknowledged the issue and publicly apologised. Would the four betting apps own up to lapses in credit card rules?

In short, no.

A spokesperson for BoyleSports initially denied that it could have happened.

“BoyleSports does not accept payment directly by credit card,” he said. “Over and above the requirements of the Safer Gambling Code, it is BoyleSports’ policy to regularly review and prevent, where possible, gambling indirectly by credit card. For instance, if we establish that a customer has used a third-party payment application, which has in turn been funded by a credit card, we will routinely block payments from that application.”

But then I presented the spokesperson with visual proof – through screen grabs and photos – of having deposited funds using a credit card.

The response was that Apple Pay and Google Pay are “third party payment” platforms and that the credit card element is “not information available to payees in real time”.

But BoyleSports then allowed me to do something I wasn’t able to do in any other betting app: withdraw funds with no prior account verification or photo ID. This also contravenes the industry’s ‘Safer Gambling Code’. Those withdrawn funds went right back into my credit card.

Bet365, which is as easy to bet directly with through a credit card on Google Pay, ignored my media requests. Betway also ignored the Irish Independent’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power, which doesn’t accept credit card payments through Apple Pay or Google Pay, but does through Revolut, tried to explain why that route is allowed here, even where that leads to a seeming contravention of industry rules.

He described credit card payments through Revolut as a “loophole”. Echoing the BoyleSports spokesperson, he said that betting firms have no visibility on which individual Revolut accounts link to credit or debit cards. To the betting firm, he said, Revolut presents itself as a debit card. So the betting firm is, in theory, allowed to count it as a debit card. Debit cards are permitted under Irish industry rules.

It’s an Ireland-only problem, he said, because our “voluntary code” doesn’t compare in force to UK gambling laws, which don’t allow Revolut as a gambling payment source.

The “loophole” is therefore allowed to be suffered here, as opposed to in the UK.

But couldn’t Paddy Power still suspend Revolut as a payment method, knowing that it’s now used as a credit card payment method? Even if the price was to lose some bets from Revolut debit card holders? The Paddy Power spokesperson declined to answer this question.

But the actual answer is clear: Paddy Power, like all the other betting apps, is not going to forego the potential revenue from credit cards based on a “voluntary code”. They’ll do it in the UK, or anywhere else with a law. But not in Ireland.

“Credit card betting is a massive issue,” said Barry Grant, the CEO and founder of Problem Gambling Ireland and a counsellor in the area.

“Most of the people we work with have access to numerous credit cards. And there are lots of workarounds, with things like PayPal that are linked to credit cards. A lot of the big betting firms here would have to answer to the UK gambling regulator but we don’t have one here.”

Asked about how many people suffer from gambling addiction in Ireland, Mr Grant said that previously cited figures of between 30,000 to 40,000, or 0.8pc of the population, are “way, way off”.

“It’s possibly up to three times that figure, if you consider that across the border in the North, it’s 2.3pc,” he said. “And there’s another 5pc considered to be at risk.”

Fintan Drury was the chairman of Paddy Power for eight years. Recently, he has set up an organisation called Stop Gambling Harm with Stewart Kenny, the former CEO of Paddy Power, and Ian Armitage.

“I think the pace of putting in place legislation to deal with it has been abysmal,” he said.

“We can have a voluntary code. But the only real responsibility that the ‘gambling’ firms currently have is to maximise the return for shareholders.”

Mr Drury said that a central plank of Stop Gambling Harm’s campaign is to persuade institutional shareholders in the betting firms that better, less-predatory behaviour is in their own long-term interests.

“They have a moral reason to do so, in that they can see societal harm being done,” he said. “But there’s also a financial reason. There’s a very real threat that they will face class action suits in the future, in the same way as the tobacco industry has done.”

Last year, President Michael D Higgins called the sports gambling industry in Ireland “dangerous” and “a scourge”.

But Prof O’Brennan thinks that it may get worse before it gets better. He says the legalisation of wider betting in the US could lead to major social problems.

“If you’ve seen the TV series Dopesick, you’ve seen what I think could be a similar problem we’ll hear about in the US in the coming years.”