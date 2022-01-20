| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Betting industry crackdown failing to stop use of credit cards to stake money

Ireland’s voluntary ‘code’ on betting is weak when compared with UK laws  

Fintan Drury, former chairman of Paddy Power and co-founder of Stop Gambling Harm, says the pace of legislation to deal with the sector 'has been abysmal'. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Tony O'Reilly's gambling story was documented in the book 'Tony 10' Expand

Close

Fintan Drury, former chairman of Paddy Power and co-founder of Stop Gambling Harm, says the pace of legislation to deal with the sector 'has been abysmal'. Photo: Sportsfile

Fintan Drury, former chairman of Paddy Power and co-founder of Stop Gambling Harm, says the pace of legislation to deal with the sector 'has been abysmal'. Photo: Sportsfile

Tony O'Reilly's gambling story was documented in the book 'Tony 10'

Tony O'Reilly's gambling story was documented in the book 'Tony 10'

/

Fintan Drury, former chairman of Paddy Power and co-founder of Stop Gambling Harm, says the pace of legislation to deal with the sector 'has been abysmal'. Photo: Sportsfile

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

This week, I opened online betting accounts with four major gambling firms: Paddy Power, BoyleSports, Bet365 and Betway.

All four accounts were opened with my regular credit card. I did this, despite all four firms saying they do not allow betting through credit cards due to government-endorsed Irish gambling industry rules.

Most Watched

Privacy