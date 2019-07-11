Bellew steps down as Ryanair COO

Peter Bellew, Ryanair's chief operations officer, is stepping down from the group at the end of December.

Mr Bellew had been in the role for 18 months, having re-joined the low-fares airline in 2017 during the immediate aftermath of the airline's rostering failure.

Prior to returning to Ryanair, he was chief executive of Malaysia Airlines for just under two years, having also served as chief operations officer at the Kuala Lumpur head-quartered airline.

Before moving to Malaysia Airlines in 2015, Mr Bellew spent over nine years at Ryanair working in a number of roles, including head of sales and marketing and director of flight operations.

In an email to staff seen by Reuters, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary thanked Mr Bellew for his service.

He added that Mr Bellew had done "great work" over the 18 months "to improve our operations, renew our engineering team, and significantly improve our operations management."

Online Editors