Belgium's Cofinimmo begins partnership with Limerick's Mowlam Healthcare

Belgian property investor Confinimmo has acquired a nursing and care home located in Limerick.

The acquisition of Park nursing home will increase the equity of the Belgian company through a contribution-in-kind of around €7m.

A total of 101,495 new shares were issued today.

A 25-year lease has been signed with the nursing home's operator Mowlam Healthcare following the deal.

Following the investment, Confinimmo plans to begin a partnership with the Limerick company.

Mowlam Healthcare, which was founded in 2000, operates a total of 27 nursing and care homes with over 1,600 beds in Ireland.

It has operated the Park nursing and care home since its construction in 2008. The nursing home has 56 rooms.

“Following our entry in 2021, we are pleased to add one site to our healthcare portfolio in Ireland through a contribution in kind and the issuance of new shares," chief executive Jean-Pierre Hanin.

"This acquisition, although modest in size, is meant to initiate a partnership with Mowlam Healthcare, a leading healthcare player in Ireland, as well as further diversify our tenant portfolio.”

In January 2021, Cofinimmo agreed to pay €93m for six nursing homes and a rehabilitation centre in Ireland which were being operated by Trinity Care.

All sites acquired by the listed Belgian company were let to DomusVi which operates hundreds of nursing homes across Europe and Latin America.

Confinimmo, which has been operating for 40 years, has a rental property portfolio with a value of approximately €6.3m.

It currently has locations across Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Finland, the Netherlands, Italy and Ireland.