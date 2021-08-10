| 12.5°C Dublin

Belfast-based Fusion Antibodies reports increase in revenue and losses

Fusion was founded in 2001 Expand

Close

Fusion was founded in 2001

Fusion was founded in 2001

Fusion was founded in 2001

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Fusion Antibodies, a Belfast-based pharmaceutical contract research company, has reported revenue of £4.2m (€5m) for the 12 months to March 31, an increase of 7pc on the prior year.

However, losses at the company increased to £2.9m from £700,000.

Fusion’s investment in research and development increased by 57pc from prior year, according to results from the group.

Richard Jones, CEO of Fusion Antibodies said: “We are pleased with our performance in what has been a challenging year for everyone.”

“We have made significant progress with sustained revenue growth, progress on the R&D pipeline, and continue to expand our range of services.”

The company had cash of £2.7m at year-end.

Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Queen's University Belfast, Fusion started trading on AIM - a section of the London Stock Exchange for smaller companies - in December 2017.

Invest Northern Ireland owns 4.4pc of the business.

Earlier this year the company appointed Dr Jones as its chief executive.

Business Newsletter

Read the leading stories from the world of business.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy