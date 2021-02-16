Belfast-based Fusion Antibodies appoints Dr Richard Jones as CEO

Fusion Antibodies, a Belfast-based pharmaceutical contract research company, has appointed Dr Richard Jones as its chief executive.

He replaces Dr Paul Kerr who is standing down from the board with immediate effect in order to pursue other opportunities.

Dr Kerr will become a consultant to the company.

Fusion Antibodies said Dr Jones has 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry both in big pharma and biotech companies as well as running a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

He joins Fusion from BrYet, a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of transtherapeutics nanotechnology used for the treatment of metastatic liver and lung cancers.

As CEO of BrYet, Dr Jones led the company’s transition from research group to a start-up biotechnology company, according to the statement from Fusion.

Prior to this he was senior vice-president, head of Europe for NASDAQ listed Akcea Therapeutics, a US biotech company focused on rare diseases. During his time in charge of the European operations, he built a business with over 100 staff across 16 countries, generating revenues of around $25m.

Dr Jones has also served as CEO of Holostem Advanced Therapies as well as CEO of Akinion Pharmaceuticals, a Swedish biotech focussed on the discovery and development of signal transduction inhibitors for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

He also previously served at Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Global Oncology division, for GSK’s Rare Diseases unit, for Genzyme’s Global Oncology and Transplant business and as international franchise director for Shire Pharmaceuticals.

Simon Douglas, chairman of Fusion Antibodies, said: “I would like to extend the board’s thanks to Paul for his contribution to the business and his stewardship over the last 10 years, during which time we have established a strong position supporting our customer base as they develop new antibody therapeutics and achieved the significant milestone of becoming a publicly traded company.”

“Richard joins us at an exciting time as we focus on the commercial roll out of OptiMAL, our Mammalian Antibody library and, in particular, on opportunities to develop Covid-19 targets as well as our oncology targets.”

Dr Jones holds a PhD in Molecular Oncology and Signal Transduction.

In the six months to 30 September 2020 Fusion recorded a 9pc increase in revenue to £1.9m.

Research and development expenditure of £271,000 was an increase of 50pc on the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, losses of £470,000 were at the same level as the company’s financial year 2020.

Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Queen's University Belfast, Fusion started trading on AIM - a section of the London Stock Exchange for smaller companies - in December 2017.

Invest Northern Ireland owns 4.4pc of the business.

