Belfast-based Diaceutics in ‘significant’ contact win

Data analytics firm Diaceutics has won a ‘significant’ contract with a major pharmaceutical company.

Belfast-based Diaceutics said it will help the client produce a commercial solution for its United States market, using the Diaceutics' new DXRX platform to improve patient testing and support the client’s “pioneering activities” in the field of immunotherapy.

The contract is initially worth $1.27m (€1.1m).

Diaceutics has spent €26m and several years developing DXRX, industry shorthand for "diagnostics and therapy".

The diagnostics data platform is designed to connect 35 pharmaceutical firms, with more than 2,500 drug-testing labs worldwide and allow their anonymised patient data to be shared across one platform for the first time.

“This client win marks another milestone in the commercial success of Diaceutics,” the company’s CEO, Peter Keeling, said.

“Our data and new commercialisation platform DXRX are designed to provide a full end-to-end service, and via these we believe we are well placed to significantly improve patient testing for our clients’ therapy in this challenging cancer setting.”

Diaceutics floated on the London AIM index last year.

Last year the firm’s revenues rose year on year by 30pc to£13.4m (€14.7m). Gross profit rose by 52pc to £1.3m.

The firm employs 128 people in 19 nations, including 20 in Dundalk, Co Louth.

