Beer drinking down on pre-pandemic levels as Irish people turn to zero-alcohol options

Stout accounts for around a third of the Irish market, though beer drinking has fallen since the pandemic. Photo: Vershinin

Beer drinking has fallen since the pandemic, with the sale of zero-alcohol beers increasing significantly last year, a survey has found.

Per capita consumption of beer is down 7.8pc on 2019 levels, according to a survey by Drinks Ireland, the Ibec group representing the sector.

Over the last 20 years, alcohol consumption has fallen by around a third.

Sales of zero alcohol beer were up 25pc in 2022, the survey found, with the market share for 0.0% beer quadrupling in just five years.

Beer’s share of the national alcohol market grew by over 8pc to 43.5pc, meaning it remains Ireland’s favourite drink, the annual Irish Beer Market Report found.

The ending of the pandemic resulted in a 110pc increase in total production of beer in Ireland, as national and global Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and people returned to pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Ireland’s biggest export markets for beer are the UK, the US, France, Germany and Belgium.

Almost 60pc of the beer consumed in Ireland is lager, Drinks Ireland said. Stout accounts for almost 35pc of the market.

Two-thirds of beer is purchased in bars and other “on trade” venues.

More than a quarter of the price of a pint goes to the State, with 28pc accounted for by Vat and excise duties, Revenue figures show.

Irish excise rates on beer are the second-highest in the EU, after Finland.

“The recovery in beer sales, following the full reopening of pubs due to the ending of Covid-19 restrictions, is to be welcomed,” said Drinks Ireland director Cormac Healy.

“These increased sales followed large drops in consumption in 2020 and 2021, as consumers stayed home.

“However, it is notable that beer sales have not fully recovered, as consumers generally reduce their alcohol consumption. Ireland’s extremely high rates of excise duty on beer do nothing to help sales either, of course.”

He said brewers should be allowed to market and promote zero-alcohol products under the strict codes already in places, and “not be targeted with unnecessary additional regulation”.