Beauty influencer's brand posts €5.4m sales amid Covid comfort shopping

 

Sculpted by Aimee creator Aimee Connolly Expand

Sculpted by Aimee creator Aimee Connolly

Gabrielle Monaghan

Sculpted by Aimee, a cosmetics brand set up by Aimee Connolly when the beauty influencer was just 23, is sitting pretty after sales surged by 300pc to €5.4m in 2020, when consumers sought comfort during the pandemic in online purchases of natural-looking makeup.

Connolly, now 28, said the company's profit also grew by 300pc in 2020, to €1.5m, as more retailers - including Boots.com in the UK - stocked the products online and as the brand pivoted towards online sales and tools.

The self-made beauty entrepreneur opened a Sculpted by Aimee store and academy on Dundrum's Main Street in June 2019, but had to shift in-store sales and makeup masterclasses online during lockdowns.

