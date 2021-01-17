Beauty influencer's brand posts €5.4m sales amid Covid comfort shopping

Sculpted by Aimee, a cosmetics brand set up by Aimee Connolly when the beauty influencer was just 23, is sitting pretty after sales surged by 300pc to €5.4m in 2020, when consumers sought comfort during the pandemic in online purchases of natural-looking makeup.

Connolly, now 28, said the company's profit also grew by 300pc in 2020, to €1.5m, as more retailers - including Boots.com in the UK - stocked the products online and as the brand pivoted towards online sales and tools.

The self-made beauty entrepreneur opened a Sculpted by Aimee store and academy on Dundrum's Main Street in June 2019, but had to shift in-store sales and makeup masterclasses online during lockdowns.

Connolly, who has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram, said: "At the start of 2020, 30pc of our sales came from online and 70pc came from distribution through Boots and pharmacies. By the end of the year, 45pc of sales came from online and 55pc from distribution.

"In one sense, we were fortunate that the retailers we are stocked in are considered essential retail, but some makeup areas of pharmacies were closed off last year because they were not considered essential and footfall was down overall.

"The pandemic forced us to look at an e-commerce offering. We had a website before (the pandemic), but the virtual side was not an area we had considered. We moved services like shade matching (for its Second Skin foundation and concealers) online and they are the toughest products for consumers to test, so we created virtual consultations via video calls with our team."

During the Covid-19 restrictions sales of lipstick declined around the world due to mask-wearing and working from home, but "people were far more conscious of what they were applying to their skin and what is in a product, and were really looking for a bit of extra TLC. We have solution-based skin-based products such as our Beauty Base makeup primer, which has an SPF30 for skin protection and hyaluronic acid for hydration".

Sculpted by Aimee is rooted in Connolly's career as a makeup artist, which began with two weeks' work experience when she was in transition year. She took up a part-time job at Urban Decay while she finished school, moving on to MAC on Grafton Street and then a freelance career as a makeup artist while she was still studying French and international commerce at UCD.

"I come from a lovely single mom who was badly hit by the recession, so we needed the money," Connolly said. "At college, I worked part-time doing bridal makeup and makeup for editorial and photo schools and I did a level 5 certificate in teacher training and assessing for makeup artists, which allowed me to open my own academy. I knew when I graduated that I wanted to work for myself and I had developed my own way of funding the business."

Connolly set up the company in late 2016 and by the end of 2020 had sold 250,000 units and employed 11 people. The company is pushing ahead with international expansion, with its products due to launch on Amazon UK by the end of this quarter. Sculpted by Aimee will enter markets in Europe and the Middle East by 2022. Connolly also plans to expand the company's existing product line.

"We're planning on nine new additions to the brand," she said. "One category that is seeing a spike in sales is the eye category, because mask-wearing means that the eyes are on show rather than the lips."