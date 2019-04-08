A new coffee shop believes its cashless culture will be a wake-up call for retailers.

Bean counters: The Dublin coffee shop where cash is not allowed

Bear Market Coffee, in George Street, Dublin, is completely cash-free. Owners Ruth and Stephen Deasy believe staff can concentrate on providing better customer service.

"We've found that the person on the till is quite stressed trying to sort out change, so they're not really engaging. With contactless, the customer just taps their card, so they can spend more time talking to staff."

Bear Market partnered with Magnet Networks to include a pre-order app and wifi.

"When we started looking at our figures, we found that around 80pc of our sales were on card."

