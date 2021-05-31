Beacon Hospital filings indicate Denis O’Brien debt discharged

The Beacon Medical Group’s biggest shareholder, Denis O’Brien, has released charges he had over the assets of the private hospital operator, according to papers filed to the Companies Office.

It is understood the move does not affect Mr O’Brien’s ownership of the Beacon, which he gained control of on 2014 after buying its debts from Ulster Bank. The most recent accounts filed by Beacon Medical Group in 2020 showed the private hospital operator still owed Mr O’Brien’s companies around €113m.

The Beacon’s directors submitted ten separate Form C6 filings to the Companies Registration Office (CRO) between May 24 and May 28. The Form C6 is a record of satisfaction of a charge, the corporate equivalent of notice that a mortgage over a home has been cleared.

Most of the filings reference charges that had been held over various Beacon assets by Ragazza, a Denis O’Brien company.

The filings indicate that in some cases the charges are recorded as having been satisfied as far back as 2014 and 2016, while others date to this year.

Beacon Medical Group declined to comment. It is understood the developments don’t have any implications in terms of the ownership of the private hospital business.

Denis O’Brien is the main shareholders with Beacon founders Michael Cullen and Prof Mark Redmond also retaining a stake.

The most recently filed accounts for the group date to before the Covid pandemic. The accounts filed last year recorded operating profits had more than doubled to €7.2m in 2019.

Revenues at the hospital group increased by 16pc to €142.53m from €122.66m in the same year.

However, at the time a spokeswoman warned that the 2020 results would be affected by the hospital’s agreement to provide its entire capacity for three months to the HSE in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. No Covid patients were treated at the Beacon as part of the HSE agreement as the hospital was not a designated Covid centre.

The Beacon hit the headlines this year after the Daily Mail reported that 19 staff at St Gerard’s private school in Bray had been vaccinated at the hospital out of the vaccine roll-out sequence. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly subsequently announced that vaccine operations were suspended at the hospital.