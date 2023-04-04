Base Pizza to open four new outlets in Dublin and Wicklow after profit hit

The Base Woodfired Pizza Group is planning to open four new outlets in Dublin and Wicklow over the next 12 months.

The artisan pizza business is expanding after going through a recapitalisation plan last year where the Loyola Group increased its stake in the business to 80pc.

A note attached to several new accounts for Base Pizza outlets confirms the expansion plan and fresh investment in the business by the Loyola Group.

The restructuring involved a new chief executive, Clyde Jamison, a former country manager in Ireland for Domino’s, commencing last August to spearhead the expansion.

Mr Jamison has replaced founder, Shane Crilly, in that role. Mr Crilly remains in an executive role.

Mr Crilly has moved to a more strategic role helping to plot the growth of Base Pizza and through his Shalic Ltd retains a 20pc share in the business.

A note attached to new accounts states that “Base WFP Group continues to see challenges posed by a post-Covid environment as customers return to dining out, together with general inflationary pressures”.

The note states that “measures to combat these challenges include enhancing operational efficiencies, developing a stronger loyalty programme and investing in new technology”.

“The business will continue to grow over the next 12 months with the opening of four new stores in Dublin and Wicklow,” it says.

The craft pizza business does not file group consolidated accounts but individual accounts for pizzas show that profits declined compared with lockdown profits of 2020/21 when the food delivery businesses thrived due to the closure of eat-in restaurants.

Combined post-tax profit for five Base Pizza firms totalled €592,804. Individually, in the 12 months to the end of last June, Base Pizza Terenure Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €185,351 – down 45pc on the €337,355 for the previous 12 months.

Post-tax profits at Base Pizza Ballsbridge Ltd were €131,452 – 25pc down on profits of €176,320 for the 2021/20 period, while profits for Base Pizza Glenageary were down 24pc to €119,256 last year.

Continuing the group-wide trend, profits at Base Pizza Stillorgan almost halved to €54,234 for last year while profits at Base Pizza Lucan declined only marginally to €102,511.

The profits were partially offset by losses of €350,074 for last year at connected company, Base Control Management Ltd.

The management firm employs 85 and its staff costs totalled €2.68m.