Barryroe Offshore Energy to enter voluntary liquidation following permit refusal

Oil explorer Barryroe Offshore Energy has announced its intention to wind down the company.

Earlier this month, the company told shareholders that a wind down of the business was under consideration after a planned capital raise was paused following a Government decision to reject its key exploration permit.

Barryroe said today it would initiate an orderly wind down of the business through a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation.

The company plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) next month to seek shareholder approval for the appointment of a liquidator.

Discussions with major shareholders around possible funding for Barryroe are continuing, with the business pledging to pursue additional funding up until the date of the EGM.

However, it warned that there is no guarantee that new funding will be secured.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan rejected Barryroe’s permit application on May 19. Barryroe said the minister was unhappy with the financial capability of the applicants.

The permit area is home to the Barryroe undersea prospect off the coast of Cork, discovered in 2012.

Barryroe Offshore, previously Providence Resources, had an 80pc stake in the prospect licence alongside partner Lansdowne Oil & Gas.

Chairman Peter Newman described the situation as “disappointing and deeply frustrating.”

"The funding solution put in place in November 2022 secured €40m held on deposit in escrow, ready to drawdown as needed, sufficient to fully cover the costs of the proposed appraisal programme,” he said.

"Notwithstanding that secured funding, in assessing the Company’s financial capability to deliver this commitment, the minister has seen fit to apply his discretion, relying on reference to one, non-mandatory, ‘financial capability guideline’, arguably inconsistent with the limited scope of the work, thereby denying all efforts to progress appraisal of the Barryroe oil and gas field,” he added.

The company’s ordinary shares are suspended from trading on AIM and Euronext Growth and are set to remain so until fresh funding is secured or until the CVL process is finished.

If the CVL process is completed, all shares will then be cancelled.