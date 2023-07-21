Barryroe field investor raises fighting fund to challenge exploration ruling

Exploration firm Lansdowne Oil & Gas said several outside ‘funders’ have approached it regarding its planned legal action seeking up to $100m from the Irish State.

The company has raised £200,000 (€231,000), which it said will be used to help fund its operations as it pursues compensation over the Barryroe oil field.

The Irish-headquartered firm, which is registered in the UK, is seeking millions in restitution after permission was refused to progress the prospective Barryroe oil well off the Cork coast.

Lansdowne has a 20pc stake in the project, which has been estimated to hold around 300 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Barryroe Offshore Energy, the firm holding the remaining 80pc stake in the development, has been trying to progress work at the site for over a decade, which would have been Ireland’s first commercial oil field.

However, in May Environment Minister Eamon Ryan refused to grant a lease to Barryroe for further exploration of the field.

Barryroe Offshore Energy has since decided to enter voluntary liquidation, which it said was a “direct consequence” of “the surprising and extremely disappointing decision” by Mr Ryan.

Lansdowne said last month it intends to seek compensation from the Irish State due to the decision. It has been reported the company may be seeking up to $100m.

In a stock market announcement, the company said it has now raised £200,000 via a share placing which will be used to help fund legal proceedings.

“Lansdowne’s legal advisers submitted a letter on 19 June 2023 to Ireland… requiring Ireland to participate in discussions with a view to settling the dispute within three months of notice,” it said.

“The proceeds of the placing will be used to meet the company’s expected working capital requirements to the end of October 2023.

“During this time Lansdowne will advance discussions with external litigation funders, many of whom have already approached the company.”

The company said it would launch a legal challenge under the Energy Charter Treaty, an international agreement negotiated in the 1990s designed to protect energy investors.

The case will be the first Irish case under the Energy Charter Treaty.

Last year the Italian government was ordered to pay £210m (€242m) in compensation to UK company Rockhopper as compensation for an offshore oil-drilling ban.

The case was taken under the Energy Charter Treaty, and has led to increasing concerns that more fossil fuel companies will seek compensation from governments trying to move towards renewable energy.

Earlier this year, Mr Ryan said in the Dáil that the Energy Charter Treaty is “inconsistent” with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and with the objectives of EU nations looking to phase out fossil fuels in favour of renewables.

“In 2017, the Energy Charter Conference decided to modernise the treaty in order to respond to criticisms of the dispute resolution mechanism,” he said.

“This modernisation process has not been completed. Ireland continues to support a co-ordinated EU withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty if it is not modernised to align it with the Paris Agreement, to address our concerns.”