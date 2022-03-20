Banks warn that implementation of fraud database may be delayed

The timeframe for rolling out an interbank database to guard against financial fraud will become “less predictable” if primary legislation is required, Irish banks have warned.

A shared fraud database would allow banks to share real-time information on potential fraud with each other and the authorities to stem criminal activity, especially with increased digitisation and remote working.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), which represents Ireland’s major banks, wrote to the Department of Justice to make the case that only secondary legislation would be required to implement the database.

Brian Hayes, chief executive of the BPFI, said such a system was needed “to protect against the rapidly increasing instances of fraud being perpetrated against financial institutions and consumers in Ireland”.

According to the BPFI, the existing Data Protection Act 2018 provides the basis for implementing the shared fraud database, which would require the processing of data related to criminal offences.

The BPFI said that it has been working with law firm Arthur Cox to draft a statutory instrument that would enable the deployment of the database, which would be available to any financial institution regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The BPFI’s draft statutory instrument would apply limitations on the categories of personal data that is processed to ensure it is limited to only fraud, money laundering and other criminal investigations. Data would be stored within the EEA.

“The Department, in conjunction with its legal advisers, is considering a proposal forwarded by the BPFI in respect of a shared fraud database. No determination has yet been made in respect of the legal basis for any such database,” a spokesman for the Department of Justice said.

A spokeswoman for the BPFI said that the organisation was hoping for an update in April – and that if secondary legislation is considered adequate, the shared fraud database could be operational by 2023.

“If it is determined that primary legislation is required, the timeline for delivery becomes less predictable – due to the elongated nature of that legislative process,” she said.

The shared fraud database has been in gestation for some time with banks calling for its implementation to help combat criminal activity.

A similar database has been in effect in the UK since 2006, which is operated by non-profit organisation Cifas. Both AIB and Bank of Ireland are members of it through their UK businesses.