| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Banks must be hit hard for IT failures in digital world

Richard Curran

Former chief executive officer of the Bank of Ireland Richie Boucher Expand
Richie Boucher Expand

Close

Former chief executive officer of the Bank of Ireland Richie Boucher

Former chief executive officer of the Bank of Ireland Richie Boucher

Richie Boucher

Richie Boucher

/

Former chief executive officer of the Bank of Ireland Richie Boucher

Comprehensive failures deserve comprehensive fines. This is especially true in banking where corporations are handling huge amounts of other people’s money.

That is why it was good to see the Central Bank finally getting a chance to wield its new powers around breaches in IT internal controls at Bank of Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy