Banks must be hit hard for IT failures in digital world

Comprehensive failures deserve comprehensive fines. This is especially true in banking where corporations are handling huge amounts of other people’s money.

That is why it was good to see the Central Bank finally getting a chance to wield its new powers around breaches in IT internal controls at Bank of Ireland.

As with other banks, Bank of Ireland has been shifting more and more people away from branches and into online banking. Digital banking is great when it works but always leaves that lingering doubt in your mind as to whether it can be hacked, or is over-reliant on particular servers.

“What happens if it all crashes and I cannot bank?”, is the question that crosses people’s mind.

In this instance the Central Bank fined Bank of Ireland €24.5m and gave it a reprimand for IT failures that were taking place from 2008.

On the one hand, nobody lost money and their system didn’t crash, but the list of five contraventions by the bank is very troubling. It failed to demonstrate an ability to ensure continuity of service in the event of significant IT disruption, the regulator found.

In other words those fears about not being able to bank your own money due to an IT failure were grounded.

The bank also failed to have effective internal controls to identify deficiencies in the IT service continuity framework and to ensure they were escalated to the senior management committees and ultimately the board.

These failings were identified internally after 2008 but were not properly flagged upstairs until close to 2015. It took until 2019 for all of the issues to be fully dealt with.

Incredibly, the bank failed to properly engage and oversee the management of third party IT service providers with respect to IT service continuity.

In other words, the bank failed to ask enough tough questions of its third party providers when it came to relying on their IT services to allow customers to keep transacting customer money in the event of a disruption.

Of course Bank of Ireland, like any other bank, has no difficulty asking lots of tough questions of customers when it comes to lending its money to them.

To quote the Central Bank “from 2008 to 2019, BOI was in breach of key regulatory provisions regarding IT service continuity, arising from deficiencies that were repeatedly identified between 2008 and 2015 in third party reports”.

Steps were only taken to address these in 2015. Is this about silos of information operating within the company or a culture of fear about delivering bad news up the line to senior management?

In November 2016 then chief executive Richie Boucher boasted to an Oireachtas committee how the bank had “groups of advisers throughout our branch network” who engaged with various customer groups from farmers to students, on how to use the various online banking channels.

Yet at that time his bank had internally flagged up failures with ensuring continuity of service in the event of IT disruption, for seven previous years before anything was done about it. Based on the findings Boucher wouldn’t have known about it, which is just as worrying.

Customers were left on the wing of the plane by these failures but didn’t know it.

The scale of the fine is pretty juicy. But it won’t be the last one coming the bank’s way in the near future. Bank of Ireland and AIB are still awaiting the Central Bank’s judgment on the level of fines for the tracker mortgage scandal.

Fines already issued to other banks, including €37.8m levelled on Ulster Bank, have so far amounted to €82m. Both AIB and Bank of Ireland have set aside around €70m each to cover fines over their mishandling of the tracker mortgage issue.

The level of Central Bank fine this week over IT failings which didn’t actually disrupt customers, suggests both banks are facing a pretty big number.

Facebook machine keeps paying out

Facebook continues to attract all kinds of trouble, controversy and fines, but the money-making machine founded by Mark Zuckerberg keeps going.

Accounts for its Irish-based operation show that in 2020 revenues increased by €6bn to a massive €40bn. Yes, that is the Irish entity. Accounts for Facebook subsidiaries are an enigma to only the most trained of accountants, but some numbers come through the accounts very clearly.

Despite garnering revenues of €40bn, the administrative costs were €37.9bn, which the accounts said were due to several factors including the continued growth in the business and additional payables to group companies.

For Facebook’s 2,247 staff, average salaries amounted to €111,300 each. This includes the directors of the Irish firm, which obviously would skew the figures somewhat.

Nevertheless, share-based payments amounted to a further average of €28,000 per person and there was an additional €11,700 average from “other benefits.”

Staff would have seen the value of their share-based pay go up, assuming they held on to the stock, as Facebook’s share price has climbed another 14pc since the end of 2020.

The employment model seems to be one of very good pay, share-based payments and other benefits, but not a whole lot goes into pensions.

Pensions costs for the year worked out at an average of just €4,000 per person. Pensions are for the old. Shares are for the young.

A safe haven in inflation storm

When it comes to money in the bank, the Central Bank obviously likes the look of gold at the moment. Reports this week said it had increased its holdings of gold by two tonnes after more than a decade of unchanged holdings.

This comes at a time when inflation is running well ahead of ECB targets. The ECB’s chief economist, and former Central Bank governor, Philip Lane is of the view that the inflation spike is a temporary phenomenon.

Supply chain challenges will work themselves out and it should start to ease in the middle of next year. Transitory was the word used by the head of the US Federal Reserve about inflation’s short-term return. He has now decided to stop using this term about inflation. He still thinks it won’t last but transitory or transitional is meaningless unless you say how long it is going to last.

Surely everything is transitory! While totally unrelated I am sure, the Central Bank’s greater interest in gold does come at a time when its governor Gabriel Makhlouf has talked about the need for the ECB to respond quickly to inflation if needed.

He hasn’t said it outright, but one would question whether he is as convinced about the transitory nature of inflation as his predecessor is.

The Central Bank certainly won’t be in the business of trying to make a quick buck on buying gold but it can take some comfort that it is up 10pc since the end of September.

At today’s prices two tonne of gold would cost about $55m, so they are up at least €5m anyway.