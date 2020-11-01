Banks are better prepared for property price falls this time round

After months of on/off closures for retailers, the storm clouds are now really starting to gather for their landlords.

It is hard to make generalisations across a sector where a landlord might be an individual who owns a building on the main street of a small country town, or may be Blackstone, a multi-billion dollar private equity and investment behemoth.

Either way commercial property is showing signs of the pain that has already been felt by commercial tenants in retail.

The latest MSCI/SCSI Property Index shows that the value of retail properties on Dublin's Grafton St has fallen by 18pc since March, while over on Henry St the drop is around 19pc.

Given that the country is in Level 5 lockdown for part of October and November, the final quarter doesn't look good in when it comes to rents being paid and valuations.

This week a report said that institutional landlord IPUT, which is one of the main landlords on Grafton St, had cut the value of its high street properties by 26pc over the nine months to the end of September.

This reflects a sharp drop in footfall especially in the Grafton St area, and there is little sign of a major improvement coming.

Outside the city centres we are told that shopping centres and other retailers are not doing as badly. The suburbs are hanging on well apparently.

Yet Hammerson, the UK property company which owns three shopping malls here including the Dundrum Town Centre saw less than half of its Irish rent due on April 1 paid. This was despite a relatively high level of rent payments in the preceding quarter.

Hammerson is heavily extended in the UK and has debts of £2.7bn. It had to renegotiate its banking covenants during the summer. Meanwhile, Blackstone, the owners of the Blanchardstown Centre were reported to be in talks about selling it to Goldman Sachs in recent weeks.

Serious falls in retail commercial property values would ordinarily spook the market entirely. We saw it during the last financial crash as the tumble of commercial property values triggered a real crisis for Irish banks.

This time round several things are different. Values for other property types have not fallen as much. Warehousing and logistics have held up well. The landlords of many of those empty office blocks are also finding that their blue chip clients are still paying the rent. The bigger office landlords are reporting rental payments of around 95pc.

Residential landlords are going gangbusters. Institutions like IRES and Hibernia Reit are reporting very high levels of rental payment. The demand for housing will help to buoy up this market and we have already seen it in the recent increase in house prices.

Inevitably, higher unemployment will lead to more mortgage defaults which will impact on banks. However, they seem ready for that.

The big problem areas are in retail and the likes of hotels. Unlike a decade ago instead of large chunks of commercial property owned by Irish developers and investors who were in hoc to Irish banks, international and institutional investors are more prevalent.

That means in some cases they are not nearly as highly leveraged or if they are, they owe large sums to international banking consortiums or investors.

It is hard to measure just how much all of this could blow up in the face of Irish banks. Bear in mind they offloaded €72bn worth of property loans to Nama a decade ago. They didn't have that much left.

So with the exception of smaller loan books they may have retained, a lot of the big property deals of the last 10 years were financed elsewhere.

That is not to say Irish banks aren't in for a hit. Irish banks have financed some hospitality businesses and backed hotel companies. They are expecting to take a big hit on their mortgage loan books and they may well take a big hit on SME lending as more small companies get into trouble.

The provisions have been coming in thick and fast at Irish banks. But when it comes to the last crash, it was really the mega-billions lent to Irish developers that put a big hole in their side and contributed massively to the Irish banking collapse.

It is hard to see anything like that sort of pain this time round, especially when they have changed their financing models and have been forced to retain a lot more rainy day capital.

Few outside the industry will shed a tear if some of the big international institutions that hoovered up property on the cheap here in recent years take a bit of a bath on some of their investments.

Whatever the level of pressure on Irish banks due to falls in commercial property values, they are putting out fires elsewhere. The decision by NatWest to review its Irish Ulster Bank operations is hardly surprising.

Competition from non-bank lenders and fintech companies, long term low- to negative interest rates, and the lack of investor appetite for banking have all created problems. Back in September when it was first reported that NatWest was considering all options for Ulster Bank, including closing it, the review was due to conclude at the end of October.

NatWest should clarify its intentions quickly. Any delays beyond this week or next will only serve to further undermine and damage the brand and its franchise in Ireland, not to mention hurt staff morale.

The fact the decision is taking this long, and there has been speculation about a possible sale of its €20bn loan book to Cerberus, suggests it will be very hard for NatWest to announce business as usual in the coming weeks.

The option of a merger, potentially with PTSB, remains just a theoretical possibility. It has a degree of logic on paper but it is very hard to envisage both sides getting through the complexity of merging.

PTSB is 75pc owned by the Irish State. The British state is the majority owner of Ulster Bank's parent company. How equity in the merged venture would be allocated is hard to figure. PTSB is committed to ploughing on despite its small size in a shrinking banking landscape. Ulster is the larger of the two but its parent seems to want out.

Everything from different IT systems, different brands, branch location and the make-up of the management team would all seem to go against a merger.

PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley didn't seem too animated when asked about it last week. Admittedly he cannot speak in a vacuum given that NatWest has not said what it wants to do with the Irish business.

A meeting between senior Ulster Bank management and Paschal Donohoe didn't shed much light either. If anything the finance minister's comments afterwards suggest he wasn't given any real comfort that NatWest would be keeping its Irish business.

It is hard to see a third banking force emerging from the current uncertainty.