Banks are better prepared for property price falls this time round

Richard Curran

UK property firm Hammerson owns the Dundrum Town Centre, which has seen rent shortfalls Expand

After months of on/off closures for retailers, the storm clouds are now really starting to gather for their landlords.

It is hard to make generalisations across a sector where a landlord might be an individual who owns a building on the main street of a small country town, or may be Blackstone, a multi-billion dollar private equity and investment behemoth.

Either way commercial property is showing signs of the pain that has already been felt by commercial tenants in retail.