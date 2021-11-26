Bank shares take big hit as Covid fears stalk markets once again

Irish bank shares fell dramatically on Friday as investors bet that a the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa would hit economic growth and delay expected interest rate increases.

AIB plummeted 8.64pc and Bank of Ireland dropped 7.17pc, leading the Dublin market 4.48pc lower, in the worst day for Irish financial stocks since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Transport stocks Ryanair and Irish Continental also took a pounding, shedding 12.06pc and 4.78pc respectively, amid fears of the reinstatement of widespread travel restrictions.

Stocks tumbled worldwide and the oil price went into retreat as fresh coronavirus worries gripped markets and money fled to safe haven bonds and stable currencies like the yen and Swiss franc.

“Financials have been hit harder here because they have recently traded quite well on the improved macroeconomic outlook as well as expectations around possible interest rate rises in time,” said John Cronin, senior financials analyst with Goodbody.

“They tend to react more aggressively to news that batters the market more generally. On balance, news flow for the sector has been positive, so they’re giving up some gains on the impact [of the variant] on growth, new lending and the interest rate environment.”

Low interest rates set by the European Central Bank (ECB) have been a long-term drag on Irish bank stocks, but concerns that the recent spike in inflation would persist had raised hopes that the ECB would have to tighten policy.

However, the virus scare prompted eurozone money markets to scale back bets of a rate hike from the ECB next year. Eurozone government bond yields dropped, pressuring European bank stocks, which lost 6.9pc.

Concerns over rising Covid-19 cases had already pulled European stock markets from record highs last week amid fears of more restrictions.

European stocks plunged further amid widespread selling on Friday as news of a potentially vaccine-resistant strain of coronavirus drove investors out of riskier assets.

"With Europe and some northern parts of the US in a stretched situation due to an already high number of new cases and hospitalisations, this new virus strain comes at the worst possible time," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"Equities are reacting negatively because it is unknown at this point to what degree the vaccines will be effective against the new strain, and thus it increases risk of new lockdowns."

(Additional reporting Reuters)