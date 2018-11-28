Bank of Ireland's new Chief People Officer Matt Elliott joins from Virgin Money

Bank of Ireland has appointed Virgin Money's Group People Director to the role of Chief People Officer within the bank.

Matt Elliott will be taking up the role in early next year, guided by the bank's current Interim Head of HR Amy Burke for a handover period

Reporting directly to CEO Francesca McDonagh, Mr Elliott will be a member of Bank of Ireland’s Group Executive Committee.

During his time with Virgin Money, he helped to successfully introduce and implement a new variable remuneration scheme for all employees.

Mr Elliott also appeared as a leading ally in this year’s Financial Times lists for gender (HERoes), ethnicity (EMpower) and LGBT+ (OUTstanding).

Ms McDonagh said Matt brings with him experience of driving cultural change and transformation, particularly relevant to Bank of Ireland in the delivery of its strategy.

"One of our strategic priorities is to transform the Bank and this includes our culture. Our culture is inextricably linked to our people," she said.

"How we bring our purpose and values to bear in all our decisions and actions will determine the type of Bank we are – for our customers, our colleagues, and the communities we live and work in."

Having joined Bank of Ireland on the graduate programme, Mr Burke has served as HR Director across all the bank's divisions, leading the group's HR function as a member of the GEC for the past 12 months.

Ms McDonagh thanked Ms Burke for her guidance and support since she took up the role of bank CEO.

