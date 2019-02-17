Bank of Ireland warns customers who have contacted them online of scam calls and emails

Bank of Ireland customers have been urged to be wary of the latest bout of scam calls and emails.

Posting a warning on social media, the bank warned its customers of receiving any correspondence which claims to be from the bank.

"We're aware that a fraudster is making calls and sending emails claiming to be from BOI," the statement read.

It is understood that a number of customers have reported being the subject of such activity after sending tweets to the bank's online customer care account.

"If you receive a call on foot of a tweet to us and want to check it’s genuine please DM us," a bank spokesperson wrote.

"Never disclose your full log in details for your business/personal account".

Last month, it was reported that that Bank of Ireland customers received emails, texts or calls from fraudsters shortly after interacting with the bank on Twitter or Facebook.

Online Editors