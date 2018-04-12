Bank of Ireland warn customers of 'fraudster' behind 'vishing' scam

Bank of Ireland are warning customers of a "fraudster" who is allegedly making calls on the bank's behalf.

The so-called fraudster is also sending emails to customers, and is claiming to be from the Bank of Ireland.

The bank warned their customers today to be "very careful of any 'offers' you may be asked to take up". They also advised customers to double-check with the bank if they are doubtful that a phonecall or email is genuine.

We’re aware that a fraudster is making calls & sending e-mails claiming to be from BOI. Please be very careful of any ‘offers’ you may be asked to take up. To check if it’s a genuine call just send us a DM. Never disclose any serial numbers or log in details to your accounts. — Bank of Ireland (@bankofireland) April 12, 2018

"Never disclose any serial numbers or log in details to your accounts," they added in their statement, posted on their official Twitter account. In a statement issued to Independent.ie, a Bank of Ireland spokesperson said the type of fraud is referred to as 'vishing' or 'voice phishing'.

"We are aware that a fraudster has phoned customers in the past few days pretending to be from Bank of Ireland," the spokesperson said. "This type of fraud is referred to as “vishing”, or voice phishing, where people can be manipulated into providing bank details over the phone.

"Vishing doesn’t indicate a data breach or account compromise – in the vast majority of cases fraudsters are simply cold calling and hoping that the victim has an account with a particular company. Business customers can often be targeted as their contact details are in the public domain." They added; "We would remind customers that we will never phone and ask them to share passwords or confidential information. If customers have any concerns please call 01 4885466 or 365security@boi.com."

The warning comes less than 24 hours after Irish supermarket chain Supervalu advised members of the public not to engage with a potential scam text message.

Some members of the public received text messages advising them that they would win a €750 shopping voucher if they completed a survey.

The message encourages people to click on a link and complete a survey to be in with the chance to receive the gift card. It reads; "Congratulations! You have been privileged to have this rare chance to get €750 Supervalu gift card! Just complete a quick survey to find out how to win."

In a statement, the grocery giant, which is part of the Musgrave Group, said, "This is not a legitimate competition and we advise that members of the public do not interact with it." The statement continued to say that it the message is "a potential phishing scam and has not been issued by SuperValu."

Online Editors