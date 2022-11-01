Bank of Ireland urges caution following new combined text and call scam threat

Fraudsters have developed a new tactic to trick consumers into handing over their bank details, according to Bank of Ireland.

Customers are first receiving a text which is then shortly followed up with phone calls to convince them to pass on their banking details.

Once access has been granted to account, funds are then transferred into money-mule accounts or spent immediately on items, such as electrical goods.

Bank of Ireland has reported that the number of cases related to this scam has risen by 40pc in the past two weeks compared to the month prior.

Consumers are being urged to look out for Bank of Ireland-branded texts alerting them that there will soon be an incoming call from the bank. If the customer takes the call, they will be asked to reveal their card details.

If details are given, the fraudsters have told customers to approve a ‘fake notification’ on their app to complete an update process. This notification is actually a real transaction being carried out by those behind the scam, with consumers then granting access to the account.

Other variations of this new tactic include first sending Bank of Ireland-branded texts which give customers a number to call.

Some customers have also reported receiving a text that claims to be from An Post or HSE. These texts can include links which lead to phishing websites.

“Fraudsters are becoming increasingly persistent in their attempts to steal people’s money. Fraudulent text messages are now being followed up by phone calls from fraudsters to convince people to hand over their details,” said the bank’s head of fraud Edel McDermott.

“Be vigilant if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from your bank, credit card company or another company you may trust – even if you get a text first that tells you to expect the call. No matter what story you are told, do not give away your card, account, or banking details.”

She advised people to hang up if they are feeling suspicious of a call.

More than €12m has been illegally transferred via money-mule accounts here in the first half of this year, according to the latest figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).